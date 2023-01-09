Republicans blame Joe Biden for chaos at US border

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Republicans blame Joe Biden for chaos at US borderPlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1MB)Published 9 January 2023 at 12:19pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 January 2023 at 12:19pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNovak Djokavic ready for the Australian OpenAMA calls for reducing lengthy waitlists for elective surgeries in New South Wales.Boy dies after car crash in New South WalesUkraine's military denies Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers