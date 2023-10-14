Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





It's a resounding No from the majority of Australia's voters, rejecting the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





It was the first referendum to be held in Australia for 24 years.





In Tasmania, this woman says she voted No.





"I've talked to a lot of people and I don't think that it should have even been a thing. And it's very sad that it can't just be a unified group without having to separate them from their own - I don't think the Aboriginal community want that to happen."





And the majority of voters in Tasmania have overwhelmingly agreed with that sentiment by voting No.





As have at least three other states: New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland.





The ACT has returned a majority Yes vote while in the Northern Territory its No.





That means Australia has rejected the government's proposal to change the Constitution because to be successful it required a majority of voters in a majority of states voting Yes in what's known as a double majority.







Yes campaigner Thomas Mayo says he's heartbroken.





"We've put so much work into this, not just in recent times, not just the people in this room, but you know, 70,000 volunteers around the country. Indigenous leadership, putting our faith in the Australian people and having a go. Decades of hard work and standing up for our rights has taken a real hit tonight."







Thoughts are now turning to what happens next.





This voter in Darwin says no matter what, everyone needs to accept the result.





"Yeah, I'm glad it's over and done with, and put what we thought in without being persuaded by other people - and yeah no, it's all over and done with now, and hoping everyone gets on well together."







This elder in the central western New South Wales town of Dubbo says it's a time for calm reflection.





“I don't think that we need to lose ourselves over the issue. We can talk about stuff... There's a generation of real leadership coming. I commend the people that put together the Uluru statement, but I think that somewhere down the track our children - or maybe their children - somebody in this country in the future will work out a deal that not only speaks to the needs of Indigenous Australians but speaks to the needs of us all as Australians."





Warren Mundine, from the No campaign, says he's already promised to work with the Yes campaigners to improve Indigenous outcomes.





"We've got to get up - no matter what the result is - and actually do the hard yards, which is to help and work alongside and with those people who are struggling out in some of our communities."





Senator Lidia Thorpe has consistently preferred a treaty over an enshrined advisory body.





She hopes that such an agreement will be in place sooner rather than later.





"This country is not ready to decide on our destiny. It never has been. We have to self-determine our own destiny, and the only way we can do that is through truth telling in this country. 97 percent of this country don't even know the true history. That's a journey we need to go down - and we need a treaty in this country. We are one of only a couple of Commonwealth countries in the world that does not have a treaty with its First People."





In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared he accepts the result.





He's made no concrete commitments but promised to continue to be ambitious for the country.





"I absolutely respect the decision of the Australian people and the democratic process that has delivered it. When we reflect on everything happening in the world today, we make the big decisions peacefully, and as equals... There is a new national awareness of these questions. Let us channel that into a new sense of national purpose to find the answers."





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the SBS Voice Referendum portal to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand .







































