Retailers expect Black Friday sales boost despite cost of living pressures

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Retailers expect Black Friday sales boost despite cost of living pressuresPlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.65MB)Published 25 November 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS News .Published 25 November 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBaker Boy a big winner at this year's ARIA awardsNew survey suggests hope and concern for Australia's First NationsAnwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's new PMPower restored to two nuclear reactors as Ukraine energy crisis continues