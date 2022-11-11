Russia withdraws troops from Kherson region

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Russia withdraws troops from Kherson regionPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (717KB)Published 12 November 2022 at 8:35amSource: SBS News .Published 12 November 2022 at 8:35amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia may not be able to bring Medibank hackers to justice800 Covid-19-positive cruise ship passengers to arrive in SydneyAustralia's PM arrives in Myanmar for East Asian SummitSoutheast Asian leaders considering banning Myanmar from ASEAN Summit