Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin buried privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of St Petersburg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Spanish Minister for Sport awaiting tribunal decision on offense against Football Federation's Luis Rubiales

Former freedom of information commissioner criticises the government agency months after shock resignation

European Cockpit Association reveals three out of four pilots have fallen asleep during a flight

Inquiry examining child sexual abuse in Tasmanian government institutions to deliver closing address