Russian President Putin has announced that Russia suspended its last nuclear arms treaty with the US

Russian President Putin has announced that Russia suspended its last nuclear arms treaty with the USPlay01:15Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.14MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesUN officials are working to provide aid in Turkiye and Syria, after six people died in the latest earthquakeFor the first time, Australia is sending a band to Eurovision to represent the nation on the world stageAustralian authorities say a significant number of foreign spies were “removed from the country”Energy giant Santos has been given government approval to drill 116 new coal seam gas wells in Queensland