SBS News in Easy English 1 February 2023

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong has made a major speech on a visit to the United Kingdom.





In the speech Ms Wong asked the United Kingdom to confront its colonial past in the Indo-Pacific as it it pursues an interest in the region.





In the speech Ms Wong said the 250-year relationship between the two nations need to be modernised as Australia now saw itself as part of the region.





Ms Wong also spoke of her own family's experience of British colonialism.





“Many worked as domestic servants for British colonists, as did my own grandmother. Such stories can sometimes feel uncomfortable – for those whose stories they are, and for those who hear them. But understanding the past enables us to better share the present and the future. It gives us the opportunity to find more common ground than if we stayed sheltered in narrower versions of our countries’ histories. ”





Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an employee on a New Mexico movie set.





Halyna Hutchins died from bullet wounds after a gun Baldwin was holding went off during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on October 21, 2021.





Baldwin and another employee maintain their innocence and have promised to fight the charges.





Worried relatives have flocked to hospitals in Pakistan's Peshawar to look for their loved ones after an explosion in a crowded mosque killed al least 100 people, and injured 170.





The attack was the deadliest in a decade to hit the northwestern city near the Afghan border.





The Pakistani Taliban - known as the TTP - has admitted responsibility for the bombing.





Abdul Rehman is one of the victims.





"As soon as we raised hands to say Allahu akbar (to begin prayer), suddenly a loud blast occurred. A huge flame came to my face and it pushed me away. I lost consciousness for two, three minutes. I was in the prayer hall. After I regained consciousness after two, three minutes, I found myself under the rubble. Allah opened a hole for me (to get out). I saw the people in really bad condition (dead and injured) in front of me.”







A second nationwide strike has caused major disruptions in parts of France.





The strike is in response to a government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64.





French President, Emmanuel Macron says the reform is necessary.





“We should never forget that this reform is indispensable when we compare ourselves to the rest of Europe and when we look at our collective need to preserve and save our ‘pay as you go’ pension system. You’ll understand that it’s not from here in the Netherlands that I will comment on what the prime minister has said, but when she says something, she says it with good reason and I support her.”





New South Wales Labor says there is a crisis in community sport and promises to increase funding if it wins the election next month.





The party promises to increase funding for the Organisation Support Program to $5 million in 2023-24 and $10 million per year thereafter.





A recent Sport New South Wales report shows that community sport organisations continue to receive the same level of funding as they did during the Sydney Olympics more than two decades ago.





