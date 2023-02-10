SBS News in Easy English 10 February 2023

Australian search and rescue experts have departed Sydney, bound for the earthquake impact zones as part of a major international aid effort.





Australia will send 72 personnel and 22 tonnes of equipment to help Turkish authorities and emergency services in their search and recovery operations.





The Australian team flew out the Royal Australian Air Force base in Richmond.





Darryl Dunbar is the task force leader of the team.





"(We will be) working with the local Turkish emergency management authorities to locate, access and provide medical care and extra care to victims found in collapsed buildings from the Turkish population."





Jeremy Stubbs from New South Wales Fire and Rescue says the team will be working in challenging conditions.





"With every mission we face it's all about helping people in the community. Whether that's helping who are alive or dead. They will face people living but they'll also come across deceased people. We will support their community as best we can."





A Northern Territory senator has stressed there needs to be further work to address issues in Indigenous communities ahead of the return of alcohol bans.





The territory government will introduce laws next week reinstating bans in Indigenous communities in an effort to curb alcohol-fuelled violence.





The bans follow increasing levels of crime in Alice Springs.





Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy is meeting with community leaders in Alice Springs today to discuss crime and alcohol issues.





Severe storms have affected many parts of New South Wales, with intense rain in Sydney and Wollongong sparking flash flooding and landslides.





Damage from flash flooding extended through Sydney to the Hunter with the New South Wales State Emergency Service fielding more than 400 in the capital city.





Senior meteorologist Jonathan How has told Channel Nine more wild weather is expected for many parts along the coast of New South Wales.





"It has been an absolutely wild 24-48 hours, not just in Sydney but in the Central Coast and down towards the Illawarra, with severe thunderstorms producing heavy to intense rainfall yesterday. So we saw another 50 to 100 millimetres right across the coastal areas. But we saw particularly heavy falls around the central coast, around Gosford and Terrigal with more than 100 millimetres of course, leading to quite a bit of flash flooding and disruption. There is still a bit of moisture in the rain, so Sydney can expect a couple of showers and there is also a chance of severe thunderstorms in Sydney. We won't see as heavy rainfall as yesterday but today's storms could produce large hail as well as damaging winds."





Scientists have discovered a protein that blocks COVID-19 infection and forms a natural protective barrier in the human body.





The University of Sydney scientists say the naturally occurring protein works by attaching itself to the virus, and preventing it from binding with more vulnerable cells, which reduces the chance of infection.





Professor Greg Neely, who led the study, says the research offers a promising pathway to develop new drugs to treat the coronavirus.





His team is one of three universities internationally to independently uncover this protein.





Australian football star Samantha Kerr has led Chelsea to the English League Cup final, scoring four goals in their seven-zero defeat of Westham.





The Matildas captain has been a prolific goal-scoring asset for Chelsea this season, with this effort bringing her tally to 20 in all competitions.





The Blues will meet London arch-rivals Arsenal in the final at Selhurst Park in early March.



