SBS News in Easy English 10 January 2023

The Northern Territory's Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has warned Territorians to brace for aftershocks, after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia was felt as far as Darwin.





Ms Fyles says anyone caught in an earthquake should seek shelter, drop to the ground or hold on until shaking stops.





Tanja Pejic from Geoscience Australia and told the Seven Network the tremors were widespread.





"This eartquake has been felt widely. So, we've received community reports from Kununurra, Darwin, Tennant Creek, all the way to Nhulunbuy and people reporting light to moderate shaking."





Clean-up efforts in flood ravaged towns of Western Australia's Kimberely region have been hampered by a wet runway.





Roads to Fitzroy Crossing remain cut off by flood waters up to 50 kilometres wide, with only helicopters and small planes able to land at the airstrip.





It means some residents have been forced to sleep rough overnight.





Antibiotics are among more than 300 medications that are reported to be in short supply in Australia.





The shortages of drugs are being caused by problems securing shipments from overseas.





Liquid antibiotics which are commonly used for children are particularly scarce.





The Pharmacy Guild says Australia accounts for only two per cent of the global pharmaceutical market.





Royal Life Saving Australia is reporting 30 drowning deaths so far this summer.





The latest occurred on a popular Sydney beach with a 47-year-old woman drowning at Gordon's Bay near Clovelly when she suffered a medical episode in the water.





Three bystanders found the woman floating face down and pulled her from the water but she could not be revived.





In the United States, nurses have walked off the job at two major hospitals in New York in a dispute over pay and staffing ratios.





More than 7,000 nurses took part in the action as their union tries to negotiate new work agreements.





New York's Attorney General Letitia James spoke in support of the strike action.





She says New York State says hospitals need to enforce safe staffing ratios.





"And was it enforced? No. Was it enforced? No. Was it enforced? No. Did they have to work overtime? Yes. Did they have to work on a number of patients? Yes. At the peril of patients? Yes. And at the peril of themselves. Yes. And so, it's so important that the Department of Health get it right. And enforce the law.”





Prince Harry says any return to the Royal Family would be difficult for him and wife Meghan Markle.





The Duke of Sussex has done a series of interviews to promote his upcoming book "Spare".





The book looks at the strained relationship with his brother, William, the treatment of his wife Meghan and other issues.





He told ABC America there's a lot he can forgive, but says his family needs to take responsibility.



In sport,





US National Football League [[NFL]] player Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital after going into cardiac arrest mid-game less than a week ago.





The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills athlete had to be resuscitated on the field during a game against the Bengals.



