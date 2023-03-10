SBS News in Easy English 10 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





I'm Phillippa Carisbrooke.





Several people have been shot dead at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in the Germany city of Hamburg.





Police say more people have been wounded.





But they have given no information on the seriousness of their injuries.





Police say the shooter may be among the dead.





In Israel, a gunman's opened fire in central Tel Aviv, injuring three people.





One is in a serious condition.





Israeli authorities say the gunman was shot dead by police.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the event a "terror attack".





The Islamist militant group Hamas has claimed the 23-year-old shooter as a member.





Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia's purchase of nuclear-powered submarines would be the biggest advancement in the country's military capability since the end of World War II [[two]].





A number of media outlets are reporting Australia will buy five Virginia-class submarines.





Mr Marles has told the Nine Network there will be an official announcement next week.





"This more than anything that we can do, it will allow us in a pretty difficult world to look after ourselves."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called India a 'top-tier' security partner.





He was speaking during a four-day trip to the South Asian nation.





Mr Albanese says India and Australia share a commitment to upholding a free Indo-Pacific.





"The Indian Ocean is central to both country's security and our prosperity. And there has never been a point in both of our country's histories where we have had such a strong strategic alignment."





The Italian government has approved a decree establishing the new crime of smuggling resulting in death or serious injury to migrants.





The decree must be converted into law by parliament.





Under the decree people smugglers could be jailed for thirty-years.





Protests continue in Georgia despite the government announcing it will withdraw a controversial media bill.





Thousands of people have demonstrated in the capital Tbilisi.





They are opposed to a bill that would require the media to register as agents of foreign influence if they receive over 20 per cent of their funding from foreign sources.





Protesters have stayed on the streets to make sure the government does withdraw the bill.





They are also demanding arrested demonstrators be released.





A train has derailed in the U-S state of Alabama.





It's the third derailment involving a Norfolk Southern company train in a matter of weeks.





The company says no-one was injured, and no hazardous material was released.





The derailment happened as the C-E-O of Norfolk Southern, Alan Shaw, appeared before a Senate committee where he apologised for an earlier derailment in Ohio.





He promised to improve safety.





There are calls for a Victorian County Court judge to apologise after he ordered a breastfeeding woman to leave a courtroom.





The woman was feeding her child while watching a case yesterday.





The judge told her she was not allowed to breastfeed in court because it was a distraction.





The County Court has not commented on the incident.





Supporters of breastfeeding say an apology is needed.





To rugby league, and officials at the South Sydney Rabbitohs say they'll file a police report about alleged racist abuse against one of its players.





Indigenous fullback Latrell Mitchell is alleged to have been the target of abuse at last night's game against Penrith.





Club officials say he was targeted by a teenage fan at half-time as he walked up the tunnel at BlueBet Stadium.





Penrith co-captain Nathan Cleary has called the abuse "disgusting".





He has called for life bans for offenders.





Mitchell has faced racial taunts in the past.





Two years ago, two men were charged for sending racially abusive social media messages to the player.





I'm Phillippa Carisbrooke.



