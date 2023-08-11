SBS News in Easy English 11 August 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Sam Dover.





Australia will take in more people as part of its humanitarian program.





Australia will now take in 20,000 people on humanitarian grounds each year, up from the previous number of 17,875.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says the increase will allow Australia to play a greater role in addressing the global humanitarian crisis.





More than two million people globally are in urgent need of resettlement, and 100 million people have been forcibly displaced.





Mr Giles says, despite this change, Australia's border protection policy remains unchanged.





--





And, the federal opposition is accusing China of cruelty in their treatment of Australian journalist Cheng Lei.





It has been three years since Ms Lei, formerly a journalist with Chinese state television, was jailed in China.





She remains in custody, and has released a statement revealing troubling details of her detention.





She says she can only stand in the sun for about ten hours per year in her jail cell.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the government will continue to advocate for Ms Lei, and all Australians want to see her re-united with her two children.





Opposition Foreign Affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham says Ms Lei's detainment is unacceptable.





"It is still a secret as to precisely what she was charged with, and how long she is detained for, let alone the terrible circumstances in which she is detained, and the horror at the lack of access to her family, especially her young children."





--





At least 53 people have been killed in devastating wildfires in Hawaii.





The fire has destroyed the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.





The United States government has declared the situation a disaster and is making emergency funding available.





Scientists are blaming the fires on what they call a 'flash drought' caused by climate change.





University of Virginia hydrologist Venkat Lakshmi says flash droughts occur when the rain stops and it gets so hot that the atmosphere sucks moisture out of the ground.





He says climate change is a factor.





“Climate change exacerbates the extremes so you have more frequency of floods and droughts.”





--





And in tennis,





Australian, Nick Kyrgios, has withdrawn from the year's final major tournament.





Kyrgios will miss the US Open later this month, as he continues to be bothered by a knee injury.





Injuries have completely wrecked the 2023 season for Kyrgios, allowing him to only play one match this year.





He had surgery on the knee injury that caused him to miss January's Australian Open.





He's also dealt with a wrist injury, that caused him to miss Wimbledon.





This means an unhappy conclusion to a tennis year that Kyrgios hoped would continue his success in 2022 when he reached the Wimbledon final and won one set against Novak Djokovic in the final match.



