SBS News in Easy English 11 January 2023

Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell has died at the age of 81.





The clergyman served as Archbishop of Melbourne from 1996 before becoming Archbishop of Sydney in 2001, a position he kept until 2014.





Archbishop Pell was at the centre of investigations about allegations of sexual abuse on children under his authority.





He always maintained his innocence and his convictions were quashed in a decision by the High Court in 2020.





A Royal Commission later determined that he was aware of child abuse among clergy and failed to address the issue.





Cardinal Pell died in Vatican City on Tuesday.





Today marks the 50th anniversary of Australia’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War.





During Australia’s involvement, 60,000 served in Vietnam, 523 were killed, and almost 2,500 were wounded.





Veteran affairs minister Matt Keogh says the anniversary is an opportunity for Australians to reflect.





"There is an opportunity in this 50th anniversary year and it’s the Australian governments intent to be very clear in communicating to our veterans that their service is respected and honoured. And that we thank them for their service and the sacrifice that they made and the sacrifice that their families made by putting on the Australian uniform with the Australian flag and serving their nation and that we thank them for that service. "





The growth of rents in Australia shows signs of slowing down according to numbers published by data analyst Corelogic.





Corelogic determined that rock-bottom vacancy rates last year drove rents up by over ten per cent annually, but December quarter rental data show the pace of growth slowing to two per cent.





Cameron Kusher is Director of Economic Research at PropTrack, and commented that the rise in rents may be slowing down due to people turning to cheaper alternatives.





"I think what we are seeing is a shift away from the most expensive rentals, particularly houses, and we are seeing more strength in the unit market, so when we look at overall rents, it's showing a slowdown in rental growth. But what we are actually seeing is people looking for cheaper alternatives. There's definitely been more weakness in the market for houses than there has been for units, and places like Sydney and Melbourne we still see quite strong quarterly rental growth."





A Queensland high school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing teenage boys, including during youth group trips overseas.





The 35-year-old man has been charged with eleven counts of child sex abuse relating to incidents between 2014 and 2019.





At the time, he was a secondary school teacher.





The man has also been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting teenage boys when he took them on overseas trips to New Zealand and Africa as a youth group leader.





A man has been found dead in a home in Melbourne's west and is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.





Police have not released any details about the identify of the deceased man but it is being treated as suspicious and a crime scene has been set up at the residence.





The man was found dead yesterday at about 4pm.





Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a car was stolen in Melbourne with a toddler asleep in the back seat.





The car was stolen on Sunday afternoon while a two-year-old boy was left alone on the back seat with the engine running while his father did shopping in the beachside suburb of Chelsea.





Police allege a man climbed into the car and drove off.





The car stopped after about 350 metres and the child was left by the side of the road.





A short time later, a passerby found him wandering next to a busy road, distressed but unharmed.





The two men charged were taken into custody.



