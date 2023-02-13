SBS News in Easy English 13 February 2023

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has directly apologised to members of the Stolen Generation for walking out on former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's National Apology speech in 2008.





Today marks the 15th anniversary of the National Apology, which recognised the suffering inflicted upon Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by successive Federal governments.





Mr Dutton walked out of that speech - something he has apologised for in the past.





Speaking in parliament today, Mr Dutton says he regrets that decision.





"I failed to grasp at the time the symbolic significance to the Stolen Generation of the apology. It was right for Prime Minister Rudd to make the apology in 2008. It's right that we recognise the anniversary today, it's right that the Government continues its efforts and in whatever way possible, we support that bipartisan effort."





Two people who died in a suspicious house fire in Adelaide are believed to be family members.





Police are investigating the blaze at the property at suburban Edwardstown early on Monday morning.





Chief Inspector Kieran Baggoley says two bodies were found by fire crews after the blaze was extinguished.





"The investigation is focused on the two occupants inside the house. We are not ruling out anyone else being involved because we are so early on in the investigation. However we are focused solely on the two occupants within the address."





New Zealand's North Island is preparing for more than a day of heavy rain and battering winds as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle moves past the country.





Five regions are now under local state of emergency declarations.





About 50,000 homes and businesses are without power across the upper North Island.





The storm has already caused chaos in the Coromandel peninsula on the North Island's east coast and emergency services are working to clear widespread damage to the roads.





The worst weather is expected to hit this afternoon and overnight.





Civil Defence Controller Gary Towler told Radio Newstalk ZB that the region probably has up to 36 hours left of the storm to ride out.





"It's been a tough year, you know, having our fifth storm since November, yeah nah, it's been pretty tough. I've got to be really honest, the whole of the Coromandel has had a battering."





Emergency warnings have been issued in Queensland and some residents urged to evacuate their homes as bushfires burn north-west of Brisbane.





There are 50 bushfires burning across the state but two particular blazes at Myall [[mai-uhl]] Park and Montrose are of most concern to authorities.





Conditions eased slightly over night but humidity remains high, and firefighters have braced for a challenging day ahead to combat the blazes.





The second event of the World Surf League championships tour has been postponed due to small surf at Sunset Beach in Hawaii.





Australian Jack Robinson will head the men's contingent.



