SBS news in Easy English 13 January 2023

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet says he is confident he will lead his party to March's state election, despite the scandal currently engulfing him.





Mr Perrottet has admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party in 2003.





He's released another video apologising for the incident.







He says he wants this story to raise greater awareness of the Holocaust.





Mr Perottet's deputy, Paul Toole, and potential leadership rival, Matt Kean, have both publicly supported him.





Multiple media outlets have named Transport Minister David Elliott as the colleague who raised the issue with Mr Perrottet this week.





Mr Perrottet has refused to comment suggesting the gambling lobby, who are opposed to Mr Perrottet's gambling reforms, pushed Mr Elliott to pressure Mr Perrottet over the matter.





---





Flooding and other natural disasters across the country has wiped 5-billion dollars from the national economy, according to new treasury data.





3.5 billion out of this number are made of disaster recovery payments and allowances as well as assistant through the states.





The data also took into account lost economic activity due to floods, with the mining, retail, agriculture and construction sectors also impacted.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the economic toll associated with natural disasters is significant.





The country is expected to spend billions more in 2023, and the rebuilding of roads, bridges and other infrastructure is expected to take years





----





Three Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during raids in the occupied West Bank.





One Palestinian was killed during an army raid in the Qalandia refugee camp.





The Israeli military says soldiers came under attack by locals and responded with dispersal methods and live fire.





United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres says there is no justification for terrorism.





---



A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has died hours after he was repeatedly Tasered and restrained by Los Angeles police.





31-year-old Keenan Anderson, a teacher and father, died at a hospital in Santa Monica.





The Los Angeles Police Department have since released body camera footage of the encounter showing Mr Anderson saying, "They're trying to George Floyd me".





Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the incidents "deeply disturbing."





---





Lisa Marie Presley has died, aged 54.





Her mother, Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement to People Magazine, saying "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."





The only child of Elvis Presley was rushed to hospital after going into cardiac arrest and was placed in an induced coma.





She attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California with her mother just days prior, where actor Austin Butler received an award for Best Actor for his movie biopic portrayal of Elvis.





---





In cricket,







Peter Handscomb's ability to play in his first Australia Test tour in four years has been thrown into doubt, after scans confirmed he's suffering from a hip inury.





Handscomb sustained the injury on Tuesday night, while playing club cricket in Victoria, when he was hit attempting to play a pull shot.





He continues batting but, collapsed in pain three balls later after hitting another pull shot.



