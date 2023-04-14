SBS News in Easy English 14 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Tropical Cyclone Ilsa has brought severe weather conditions to parts of Western Australia with heavy rainfall and strong winds.





The cyclone hit the coast as a category-five system bringing winds of 213 kilometres per hour.





It's since been downgraded to a category three storm.





Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says the leadership qualities of students need to be separated from their sexual orientation.





It comes as the Presbyterian Church of Australia is calling for a review of anti-discrimination laws.





It wants to exclude students from leadership positions if they were in a same-sex relationship or having pre-marital sex.





Mr Marles has told Nine that while the government respects religious views, it should not come at the cost of discriminating against children.





"Obviously, leadership and the qualities of leadership are not a function of people's sexual orientation. and we need to make sure that we have the widest pool of people for leadership positions across our society and and that should apply here as well."





Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne has been jailed ahead of his sentencing on two counts of rape.





The 35-year-old was found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent earlier this month.





Hayne sexually assaulted a woman with his hands and mouth after attending her home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.





She cannot be identified.





The Federal Government has defended strict staffing requirements for aged care facilities as a necessary change as more centres close their doors over recruitment and cost pressures.





Western Australia's Brightwater Care Group is the latest aged care operator to shut some of its homes saying it's having problems meeting the new staffing requirements.





From July, it will be compulsory for all aged care centres to have a registered nurse on-site 24 hours a day.





Brightwater operates 23 centres across W-A, but chief executive Catherine Stoddart confirmed three of its Perth sites will close in the next 12 months.





A paramedic has died in a Sydney hospital after being stabbed outside a fast food restaurant in the city's south west.





Police was called to the scene outside a McDonald's at around 5.30 this morning.





They arrested a man who was taken to the Campbelltown Police Station.





The male paramedic received first aid treatment at the scene and was then transferred to the Liverpool Hospital where he passed away.





Former US President Donald Trump walked out of the office of the Attorney General of New York after answering questions for nearly seven hours in a $368 million dollar civil fraud case she's brought against him.





The lawsuit accuses him and others of a decade-long scheme to manipulate property values and his net worth to obtain favourable loans and tax benefits.





The questioning took place in private and is not related to the separate criminal charges filed against Mr Trump by the Manhattan district attorney.



