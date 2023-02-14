SBS News in Easy English 14 February 2023

The federal government is accusing Iran of espionage on Australian soil.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has revealed that the government's domestic security organisation ASIO last year shut down a surveillance operation against an Iranian-Australian.



There have been protests around the world against the Iranian government, focusing on womens' rights, since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in Iran last year.





Ms O'Neil says Australia will protect the rights of people in Australia to criticise foreign governments.





"We have here someone living in our country who is being followed, watched, photographed, their home invaded by people, at the direction of a foreign power. This is happening in Australia. To those states who operate in the shadows, we have a very simple messages: we are watching you."





Ms O'Neil says Iran is not the only country trying to conduct espionage on Australian soil.





The death toll from last week's earthquake in Turkiye and Syria is now above 37,000- and looks set to keep rising.





It is now the sixth-most-deadly natural disaster this century.





More than 31,000 of the deaths have come in Turkiye, where more than one million people are now living in temporary shelters.





Serdar Inan is a resident in the country's south-east- one of the areas worst-hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.





He says aid has not arrived quickly enough.





"Turkish, then translated "This one week has been bad, really bad. We are devastated. We didn't receive aid or anything for the first three days. This was really painful. Humanitarian aid and equipment began to arrive on the evening of third day. And it was already too late."





New Zealand is in a national state of emergency, due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.





The massive storm has caused flooding, power loss, road closures, and phone network outages.





It's expected the storm will wreak destruction across New Zealand's North Island today.





This just the third time in the country's history a national state of emergency has been declared, after the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.





The global football community expressed support for the highest-profile player so far to come out as gay.





27-year-old Jakub Jankto is a Czech Republic international, having played for his country 45 times.





He currently plays his club football at Sparta Prague in his native country.





He says he's come out as gay, because he no longer wants to hide himself.





The sport's global governing body, FIFA, has expressed support for him, as have major competitions.





So too, has Brazilian superstar Neymar.





"Portuguese, then translated "Football is an important sport, and as for that person who has expressed themselves, I think everyone is free and I do not have a problem with that. I have no prejudice and all forms of discrimination - homophobia, racism - need to be reduced in all areas. I think everyone should feel free and be able to be spontaneous with what they want to do."





There are few openly gay male footballers.



Australia's Josh Cavallo, who came out in 2021, is one of them.



