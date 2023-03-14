SBS News in Easy English 14 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Deborah Groarke.





Australia has announced a major defence deal with the United States and UK.





Australia will command eight nuclear-powered submarines within the next 30 years, host American and British submarines in Perth, and build submarines in Adelaide.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the AUKUS agreement is the biggest defence investment Australia has ever made.





[["This is a genuine trilateral undertaking. All three nations stand ready to contribute and all three nations stand ready to benefit. I look out from here today and I see new frontiers in innovation to cross, new breakthroughs in technology to achieve, a new course for us to chart together."]]







An Adelaide shipyard is going to be where the locally built submarines are produced.





The Osborne shipyard near Adelaide is already Australia's largest naval production facility - but under AUKUS it will be almost tripled in size.





Premier Peter Malinauskas says the shipyard will employ up to 4000 workers at the peak of the project in the 2040s.





He says the next step is making sure there are enough workers with the right skills.





[["We're talking about massive amounts of jobs with vastly higher skills. Higher skills means more security of employment, and also better remuneration."]]







More than 100 people have died across Mozambique and Malawi because of Tropical Storm Freddy.





Cyclone Freddy is the longest-lived tropical cyclone ever recorded, and has caused landslides and floods which in turn have cut off phones and power in some areas.







The Disability Royal Commission has come to an end.





The Commission has received almost 8000 [[7944]] submissions into incidents of violence, abuse and exploitation experienced in the disability community.





Chairperson Ronald Sackville says those experiences will go into the final report that is due in September.





But he says the panel has already brought about positive change, like eight disability employment service providers losing their contracts after the Royal Commission heard evidence about their conduct.









A new report says Australia could fall behind the rest of the world on protecting the environment without a large increase in spending to achieve net-zero emissions.





The report from organisations including the Business Council of Australia, the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Australian Conservation Foundation wants a bigger investment in renewable industries.





It has also called for a national energy transition authority to be set up.







Junior doctors across the UK have gone on strike, saying they are expected to work long hours for poor pay.





Some doctors say they are getting less money per hour than a coffee shop employee.





[[DOCTOR: "All of us are junior doctors and we’re striking for pay restoration."





MEDIA PERSON: "And what does that mean?"





DOCTOR, NO NAME GIVEN, SAYING: "We have faced a 26% pay cut in real terms since 2008."]]







Nike has announced it will stop using kangaroo leather in its sporting shoes.





The company says the leather will be phased out across all its products by the end of the year, and that its Tiempo soccer shoes will now be made with a synthetic material.





German brand Puma announced similar changes last week.



