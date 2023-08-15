SBS News in Easy English 15 August 2023

Three Australians missing in the sea near Indonesia have been reportedly found alive after a desperate search for their lost ship.









It happens near the province of Aceh.









Steph Weisse, Will Teagle and Jordan Short have been found floating in the water after their boat failed to return from a trip to Pinang Island two days ago - but the search for Elliot Foote continues.









The group were part of 12 Australian nationals and five Indonesians who were travelling to Pinang Island in two ships.













Welfare advocacy groups are calling for immediate action to limit rent increases - as the Prime Minister prepares to meet with state and territory leaders at National Cabinet tomorrow.









The Councils of Social Service network, which represents thousands of social services, has written a letter to national cabinet leaders to warn it is seeing distressing levels of housing need.









Mr Albanese says Australia's housing affordability crisis will be on the agenda at the meeting.









"This will be front and centre of our agenda. How do we deliver on the National Housing accord? How do we increase social housing supply? And I've been working with state premiers and territory leaders as well, about how we increase supply. We need to get this done. We all know as well that renters need more rights, but it can't be done in a way that actually dampens housing supply."













Imported steel and cement could have tariffs placed on them, on the grounds of fighting climate change.









Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says policies are needed to ensure fairness for Australian firms who are trying to lower their carbon emissions.









A similar scheme already exists in the European Union.









The federal opposition says Mr Bowen's comments show the government's current policies are making Australian industry uncompetitive internationally.









Opposition Climate Change spokesman Ted O'Brien says the government may be trying to fix one bad policy with another.













A Senate inquiry on the extent of poverty in Australia has heard that the JobSeeker welfare payment needs to be lifted further to help Australians who are struggling to live on a payment that remains well below the poverty line.









Chris Siorokos from Lifeline Australia says there is a link between suicide risk and poverty.









"In 2020, the overall suicide rate for people living in the lowest socio-economic areas was twice that of those living in the higher socio-economic areas. And in a recent report, financial hardship was shown to be associated with an increased risk of suicidal behaviour and ideation. Lifeline submits that whilst intervention and support during crisis periods is vitally important, the potential gains from addressing upstream factors are a vital element, if we are to meaningful reduce he rates of suicide."













Hawaii's governor Josh Green says he expects the death toll from last week's wildfires could double or even triple over the next 10 days.









The official death toll stands at 96. The number of people missing has been reduced from more than 2,000 to around 1,300.









Police are urging the families of those missing to provide DNA samples to aid the identification of human remains.









Mr Green says phone communications have now been restored, which has allowed families to reconnect - but it's a tough time.







