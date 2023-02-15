SBS News in Easy English 15 February 2023

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Phillip Lowe is now facing parliamentary scrutiny following a series of recent interest rate increases.





It comes following a ninth interest rate increase to counter inflation.





The central bank has forecast more interest rate rises to combat inflation, which rose by 7.8 per cent annually in the December quarter.





Mr Lowe claims the job of the reserve bank is to make sure that inflation keeps going down.





"The decision making is really around – the centre point is the inflation target and inflation outcomes. Inflation at the moment, 7.8%, is way too high. It needs to come down. That’s our primary consideration.When we take our decisions each month, we’re looking at the data on inflation, the data on the labour market, how household spending is evolving and how the global economy is evolving."





Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has announced that she will run against Donald Trump for the presidency of the United States in 2024.





The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor and Indian immigrant will run against fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump.





Residents of South Carolina, where she was previously Governor, believe she is qualified for the position.





"Residents 1- I think that's amazing. She does a great job here as governor in South Carolina. I think she'd make a fine president; Resident 2- Go for it Nikki. if you could beat Donald Trump. I'll be happy; Residents 3 - Go for it Nikki. You did a great job in South Carolina. You did a great job at the UN. Love to get you in the White House. "





There are calls for more skin checks and melanoma awareness in the community.





Skin checks can help identify early melanomas or other types of dangerous skin cancers, according to Cancer Council Australia.





The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated skin cancer accounts for 11 per cent of new cancer diagnoses in 2022.





Education Minister Jason Clare says it's important to be proactive with your own skin health.





"Over the last few years a lot of people have put off getting their own skin checked. And that's partly because of COVID but that means that a lot of people have got skin cancer still on their bodies that are growing. So we want to encourage Australians right across the country today to go and book a skin check with your GP."





Buildings and farming equipment have been destroyed in the Myall Park blaze in Queensland overnight, as firefighters continue efforts to control the 26,000-hectare fire.





This comes as the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services downgraded their warning overnight to watch and act in the area.





Queensland Fire and Emergency Services State Coordinator Steve DePinto told Channel 7 it's been a huge effort to control the situation.





"It has been very busy and the state's under pressure. It's sort of not unusual for a state like Queensland and last night we had the S-E-S reported they have attended about 70 incidents, and as you know we've got the fires out in South West. Queensland being quite a diverse state, it often happens, you get both extremes at the same time."





New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw had condemned the global lack of action on climate change.





At least three cyclone-related deaths have been confirmed, with fears that the toll will rise further.





The Hawke's Bay region appears to be the hardest hit, with approximately 9000 people displaced.





Mr Shaw has criticised the lack of climate change action, saying something needs to be done.



