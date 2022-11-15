SBS News in Easy English 15 November 2022

A new COVID-19 vaccine, which protects against two strains of the virus, has been approved for use in Australia, as cases rise across the country.





ATAGI says the Pfizer vaccine, used against the original strain and Omicron, will be available as a booster shot.





Australians aged 18 and over can receive it from the 12th of December.





Advertisement

Health Minister Mark Butler says it's important Australians are keeping up-to-date with their boosters.





"There are 5.5 million Australians still eligible for a third dose who have not yet had it. And in many instances, are many, many months overdue for their third dose. And [[ATAGI]] reiterated the importance, particularly as case numbers start to build again in getting that third dose."







Up to 600 homes in and around the New South Wales town of Forbes are expected to experience flooding over the coming days.





Emergency evacuation orders have been issued - with people told to leave Forbes today or risk being cut off.





The Lachlan River is rising faster than expected.





Water levels are expected to peak at 10.8 metres on Wednesday [[Nov. 16]] - similar to the level reached in the June 1952 flood.





Minister for Emergency Services, Steph Cooke, says it's devastating for the community.





"I'd like to acknowledge that this just isn't peoples' houses. These are peoples' homes. It's their belongings. It's their memories, it's their livelihoods and it's their futures. And everyone across New South Wales today is thinking of the communities right across the central-west, where we've seen inundation in many communities including Canowindra, Eugowra, and Molong. We are deploying as many resources as we possibly can."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi JinPing are meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali.





It will be the first time since 2016 that an Australian and Chinese leader have had a one-on-one meeting.





Mr Albanese has said he is looking forward to having a 'constructive' dialogue.





China has said it is ready to 'meet Australia half-way'.





Ukraine's President has made a visit to the southern city of Kherson days after it was recaptured from Russian forces.





Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian troops in the city centre.





He then gave a speech saying the liberation of Kherson marks the 'beginning of the end of the war'.





This Kherson resident, [[Lubov Voitenko]] says it's an important visit.





"We were liberated and he (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) came immediately. It's important to know that he doesn't abandon us. He is humane, he cares about his people."





Before he arrived in the city, Mr Zelenskyy claimed hundreds of war crimes have been uncovered in areas abandoned by Russian forces.





Three football players at Virginia State University in the United States have been shot and killed on campus.





Two others were injured.





The shooting took place when a bus filled with students were returning from an excursion.





They were shot at as the vehicle pulled into a parking garage.





The world's population is expected to reach eight billion today.





That's more than three times higher than the population in 1950.





But the world's overall population growth is slowing and the United Nations projects it will peak this century - at about 10.4 billion in the 2080s.



