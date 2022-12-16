SBS News in Easy English 16 December 2022

The federal government will provide First Nations health services with a 120 million dollar increase in funding.





The funding will be spread across 52 new projects in the Indigenous health sector.





The funding is part of an initiative to deliver culturally-safe care across Australia.





A further $20 million of funding is also expected early next year.





The European Union have annouced new sanctions against Russia in the closing hours of a summit in Brussels.





EU leaders have come to an agreement on sanctions which will blacklist nearly 200 additional people as well as block investment in Russia's mining industry in response to their continued invasion of Ukraine.





Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the leaders via video-link, thanking them for their ongoing support.





"I want to thank you for your sanctions steps over the past six months, for the package of financial support to our country next year in the amount of 18 billion euros, which now can be finally approved at the leadership level. This is vital.""





Prison Officers at the Parklea Correctional Centre in Sydney have begun a 48 hour strike today over safety concerns and poor pay rates.





The Public Service Association of NSW have said that the officers at the maximum security men’s gaol are the worst paid in the country and are routinely asked to work understaffed, especially on weekends.





The Parklea prison also has the worst record for serious assaults on prison officers in NSW and the second worst rate of assaults among inmates.





CPSU NSW Assistant General Secretary Troy Wright says the strike is neccessary.





"Our members at MTC Parklea Correctional Centre employed by MTC are taking a 48-hour stoppage from 6 AM this morning, Friday. This is because of their concerns over the corpory pay offer made by the company, which is not going to address retention or recruitment concerns and short-staffing and in turn end the violence in the jail."





The body of a missing 16 year old boy who fell off a boat while fishing is believed to have been found by police.





The boy and his friend were fishing in Lake Mulwala on the Victoria-New South Wales border when the two were hit by a wave and thrown overboard.





A concerned onlooker was able to bring one boy to shore with a floatation device but was unable to find the other.





The body is believed to have been found in the lake last night, four days after the incident.





Migrant and Indigenous women are more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.





Screening is now offered at five-year intervals, with a newer self-screening option.





Cervical cancer death rate has fallen by half, since Australia’s National Cervical Cancer Screening Program was introduced in 1991.





But screening rates have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cancer Council’s Professor Karen Canfell is calling on all women who are due to get checked to do so.



