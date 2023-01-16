SBS News in Easy English 16 January 2023

A man who witnessed the plane crash in Nepal has described the moment he saw the plane go down in Pokhara.





Sydney resident Deepak Chhetri says the Yeti Airlines plane was flying in an unusual way before it crashed, killing at least 68 people.





There are reports a man from Australia was on the passenger list and has been killed in the crash.





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have yet to officially confirm the report.





Mr Chhetri has told SBS Nepali that he was able to reach the spot where the plane first hit the ground.





"The plane was going up and down, which was a bit unusual, and some people who saw it from the other side said it flipped like a fighter plane. The fire brigade came only after 20 minutes of the accident, and at that time we could still hear people screaming."





A former female member of Afghanistan's Parliament has been shot dead at her home in the capital city of Kabul.





Local police say the former MP, Mursal Nabizada, was killed in her home along with one of her bodyguards.





Her brother and a second security guard were injured, while a third guard has reportedly fled the scene with money and jewellery.





It is the first time a parliamentarian from the previous government has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.





Authorities have urged residents in north Queensland to not attempt to drive through floodwaters, following the rescue of three women near Prosperine at the weekend.





The trio are in hospital after they were found clinging to a tree at Palm Grove in the state's north on Sunday afternoon.





Rising floodwaters are causing chaos in parts of the state and more rain is expected in coming days.





Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson has told Channel 9 they are well on their way to doubling their usual average for January.





"Who knows what happens this week? We may even get to the highest ever January. That was about - back in the 50s, a thousand millimetres. So we're tracking pretty good. There's been a lot of rain. But you know, it's so far a good old-fashioned wet season."





Two children and four women have been hurt in a drive-by shooting in central London.





A seven year-old girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 12 year-old girl was hurt in the leg.





Police say the group was shot outside a private memorial service with investigators believing gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.





Superintendent Jack Rowlands says the community is in shock.





"People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together. Instead they were the victims of a senseless act of violence."





The body of a man who went missing in Melbourne's Yarra River on Saturday has been found.





The body is yet to be identified.





But police say they believe it is the 39 year old man who was reported missing after walking down a path towards the river in Taroona Reserve in Warrandyte on Saturday.





Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.





In sport,





And Dave Rennie has been sacked as the coach of the Wallabies rugby union side.





His termination is effective immediately.





Taking his place is former head coach Eddie Jones, who takes the job again eighteen years since he last held the reins.





He will now lead the Wallabies into this year's World Cup under a new five year coaching deal that will last through to 2027.



