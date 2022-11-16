SBS News in Easy English 16 November 2022

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong says reports of Russian missiles striking Poland are "deeply concerning".





NATO ambassadors are due to meet later today at the request of Poland, and more information is sought about the origins of the attack on Poland, which Polish media is reporting has killed two people.





Polish government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, says a crisis meeting of defence officials has been organised to consider the next steps.





"Due to the crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in consultation with President Andrzej Duda, ordered a meeting at the National Security Bureau with members of the National Security and Defence Committee. Any information that will be presented today at the Committee will be provided later, and if necessary will be made available to the public as much as possible."





Emergency services are searching for two residents missing in the floods affecting the entire central west region of New South Wales.





Record-breaking floods hit the town of Eugowra [[Yoo-gow-rah]] flattening the homes and businesses in the community of 700 people.





Many residents had only minutes of warning to climb to safety on rooftops before the floods swept through the town.





SES Commissioner Carlene York says the emergency response is now one of the biggest operations in the state's history.





"It was incredibly serious and significant. We saw the river heights double in size from 9pm Sunday through to 8.15am on Monday morning where it peaked at 9.75 metres. And the emergency warning was issued at 6.14am. And as a result, we received 180 requests for assistance - and 159 flood rescues, many of those off the roofs of houses and businesses."





A new study - led by the World Health Organization - has found one billion young people worldwide could be at risk of hearing loss from listening to headphones or attending loud music venues.





The analysis published in the journal BMJ Global Health looked at data from 33 studies published over the last 20 years.





Study author, audiologist Lauren Dillard says the risk of hearing loss can be reduced by less exposure to loud music.





She says wearing earplugs in music venues and noise-cancelling headphones can help.





NASA has begun fueling its new moon rocket, as it prepares to launch for the third time after months of weather delays and technical problems.





The rocket, set to launch later today [[16 Nov]] from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, is going to the moon - 53 years since the United States first touched the lunar surface.





The test flight will send a capsule with test dummies into lunar orbit.





University of Colorado astrophysics professor Jack Burns says the launch is important for the space community.





"This is about putting footsteps into the solar system to be permanent explorers. Not only the moon, but asteroids, Mars and eventually beyond. So this is a first step in what we hope will be a sustainable space program. And that word sustainable is very important... We're beyond the one small step now. We're into the giant leap."





Melbourne United basketballer Isaac Humphries has come out as the first openly gay player in Australia's National Basketball League.





In a video on social media, he says joining Melbourne United this year, helped him to make the decision to share his story to be an example for the next generation of athletes.





"A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place. I couldn't be who I am. And I attempted to take my life. I decided that if I am going to join a team, I am going to come out public, and make sure people know... that you can live and you don't have to hide (your sexuality) just because you're an athlete."







