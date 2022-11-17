SBS News in Easy English 17 November 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to fly from Bali, where he took part in the G20 summit, to Bangkok, in Thailand, for the APEC summit.





Thailand, whose turn is it to host the summit, chose to focus on environmental issues.





APEC members come from all around the Pacific Ocean, including the Americas, and also includes Taiwan under the name Chinese Taipei.





Unemployment has dropped back to 3.4 per cent which is near a 50-year low.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics has found employment increased by around 32,000 people and the number of unemployed decreased by 21,000.





Former U-S Vice President Mike Pence has talked about his experience of the January 6 riots that stormed the U-S Capitol.





He said he'll never forget the moment some rioters were chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"





"You know, I've often told people I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican in that order. As a Christian, forgiveness is not optional. In the days after January 6th, the morning after the president issued a statement saying the right things, condemning the riot or committing to a peaceful transfer of power, he would address the nation in the days ahead and put our administration on proper public track. But I'll be honest with you, Jill, I was angry."





The District Court of the Hague in the Netherlands is expected to hand down its verdict in the trial of four people suspected of having caused the destruction of flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014.





The flight left form Amsterdam and was bound for Kuala Lumpur, carrying 38 Australians flying back home.





Australia and the Netherlands both hold Russia responsible for the crash after an investigation established the plane was shot down by a missile fired from an area of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.





Russia has denied being involved.





Julie Bishop, who was Foreign Minister at the time made this comment.





"Russia has fought this every step of the way, they disrupted the proceedings, they have claimed that the investigation was flawed, they've done everything to throw attention away from the fact that it was a Russian missile that was brought in from Russia's fifty-third brigade into Eastern Ukraine, it was deployed, shot down a civilian aeroplane and killed 298 people including 38 Australians."





The body of a woman has been recovered from floodwaters west of Bathurst, yesterday [[WED]].





The 60-year-old has been identified as Dianne Smith, who went missing from the town after flash flooding.





The town of Forbes in New South Wales, is also preparing for major floodings as the Lachlan River nears a predicted peak of almost eleven metres today.





The town is the focus of emergency services efforts with specialist flood rescue workers from Singapore are also on the way to help.





Nick Kyrgios and tennis partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have pulled off an impressive victory after a nailbiting tie-breaker of the ATP Finals.





The pair sprung to life with some vital shot-making to score nine of the following ten points, securing the victory.



