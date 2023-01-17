SBS News in Easy English 17 January 2023

Australian Senator Jim Molan has died at the age of 72.





His family have released a public statement describing Jim Molan as a 'soldier, pilot, author, volunteer firefighter' but 'most of all an adored husband, father, grandfather and brother'.





Senator Molan had been a major general in the army before turning to politics.





He was re-elected to the Senate at the 2022 federal election.





Rising floodwaters have cut north Queensland's main transport corridor, trapping dozens of travellers and isolating communities.





The Bruce Highway is closed in multiple locations in the state's north, with motorists stranded as floodwaters continue to rise.





Up to 100 people are trapped in the town of Bloomsbury, north of Mackay, as they wait for floodwaters to recede.





Acting Premier Steven Miles says the welfare of these residents are of key concern.





"Our concern at this stage is resupply for those communities that are now isolated. And I understand that the LDMG's resupply group, resupply committee, will talk today about getting supplies into those communities that may be isolated for days or even up to a week. We will continue to see heavy rainfall throughout the day int he range of 100 to 180 millimetres over 6 hour periods. So out message to the public is to continue to take care."





Warnings have been issued for more than a dozen areas across north Queensland, with major flood warnings in place for the Pioneer, Don and Georgina rivers, and for Eyre Creek.





A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a unit in western Sydney.





Police say he is helping detectives with their investigation.





Tactical operations arrested the 32 year old at a house in Cranebrook, five kilometres away from the Penrith apartment of the woman, believed to be aged 28.





South Australian authorities fear flooding of the Murray River could be the worst the state has ever seen.





The State Emergency Service say about 4000 properties would be flooded to some degree.





Emergency Services Minister Joe Szakacs says finding out how bad the damage is will take time.





But he says he thinks the damage is mostly likely extensive.





"It is entirely reasonable to say that this will be one of the most, if not the most significant, natural disaster in the state's history."





Thousands of people have gathered outside Athens' Cathedral to farewell Greece's former and last King Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.





Greece's monarchy was abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile before returning to settle in his home country once more in hi later years.





Royals from across Europe were among the mourners, including the Spanish and Danish royal families who were closely related to Constantine.





To tennis,





And Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open under an injury cloud on his hotly-anticipated Melbourne Park return.





Djokovic is due to face Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena tonight but is suffering from a tight left hamstring.





Djokovic is back after last year's deportation drama, when he had to leave Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.





The tournament, has been affected by a series of high-profile absences, including top Australian hope Nick Kyrgios and world men's number one Carlos Alcaraz.



