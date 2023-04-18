SBS News in Easy English 18 April 2023

Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Price has been named Shadow Minister for indigenous Australians.





Opposition leader, Peter Dutton made the announcement as he unveiled a reshuffled frontbench from Adelaide.





Ms Price says she is grateful for the opportunity and will give it her best.





"I have worked hard over many, many years to effect change in the area that I’m deeply passionate about. Throughout my life, I understand the trials and tribulations of those who are nearest and dearest to me and I will continue to fight for those marginalised Australians going forward and I’m very grateful again for the opportunity to do so within this portfolio."





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil admits the country's migration system is broken and not delivering, ahead of a long-awaited review.





Ms O'Neil says a report into Australia's migration and visa system will be released before the federal budget is handed down in May.





The review, led by former Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson, was done following large backlogs of visa processing and claims of migrant worker exploitation.





Ms O'Neil tells A-B-C Radio that migrant exploitation is becoming a very big issue.





"This problem is significant for the country and it certainly mandates the government taking action. I think we do need to look at the way that the migration law is facilitating exploitation so [[Migration]] Minister Andrew Giles has been going through a very extensive consultation process."





Scientists have discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos [guh-la-puh-guhs] Islands.





The pristine reef was found on the summit of a submarine mountain and has more than 50 per cent living coral.





It is approximately two kilometres long and 400 metres deep.





Scientists had believed the only Galapagos reef to survive El Nino weather in 1982 and 1983 was the Wellington reef along the coast of Darwin Island.





Galapagos National Park Director Danny Rueda [roo-eh-duh] says scientists will work to protect the reef.





“This finding is important because we’re talking about pristine ecosystems that had never been monitored or studied before. Our commitment is to continue monitoring them to preserve the ecosystems and the biodiversity we’ve found here.”





Former footballer Gary Ablett senior is suing the A-F-L and two clubs, claiming he suffered damage from concussions as a result of their negligence.





Ablett on Monday launched proceedings in the Victorian Supreme Court against the A-F-L, Geelong Football Club and Hawthorn Football Club.





The 61-year-old claims he suffered concussions while training and playing throughout his A-F-L career, which ran between 1982 and 1997.





He alleges the sporting organisations knew or ought to have known the potential long-term consequences of concussion, and he was more vulnerable because of head strikes playing as a key forward.



