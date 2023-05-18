SBS News in Easy English 18 May 2023







Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham









The Fair Work Commission has questioned increasing the minimum wage by 7 per cent, in line with inflation.









Unions are pushing for the rise but the commission's president says such an increase could cause the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates further.





New figures released yesterday showed wage growth has risen to a decade high of 3.7 per cent annually.





The government's submission does not put a number on how much the minimum wage should increase by...but says workers should not be going backwards in terms of real wages growth.





Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has told A-B-C Radio National wages growth is not the cause of inflation.





"The reality is we know we don't have some sort of wage-price spiral. This is a good outcome for wages, at 3.7. But at the same time we're talking about an inflation rate at 7 percent. There is no way in the world that inflation is being driven by incredible, high wage growth, because we simply haven't had that."







The unemployment rate has risen by 0.8 per cent in the last month.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 per cent in April, with 4,300 less jobs in the economy.





The participation rate in its monthly labour force report also fell 0.1 percentage point to 66.7 per cent.







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will today travel to the Northern Territory to attend the memorial service of Indigenous leader Yunupingu.





The memorial will be held in Gove in North-East Arnhem Land and will also be attended by Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.





Yunupingu - who died last month - as known for championing Aboriginal land rights and was named Australian of the Year in 1978







Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has defended the federal government's gas policies.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has criticised the policy, accusing Labor of doing everything possible to shut down coal and frustrate the gas sector.





In March, the government banned funding for coal or gas infrastructure from the $15 billion dollar National Reconstruction Fund.





Then, working with the Greens, federal Labor passed reforms to the safeguard mechanism which forced heavy industry to cut emissions by 4.9 per cent a year.





Ms Plibersek has hit back at Mr Dutton, telling Sky News he doesn't have an energy plan.





"The previous government had a decade to come up with an energy plan for Australia. They had 22 goes at it. They didn't land a single one. We saw four times more dispatchable energy leave the East Coast grid than enter the grid. They had years of warning that prices were going up. You know, after a year in opposition, Peter Dutton thinks he's got an answer. I'm not convinced that if he couldn't come up with a plan in a decade that he's suddenly got a plan now."







Australia has joined the air and sea search for 39 crew members missing after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the middle of the Indian Ocean.





The incident, involving 17 crew from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines, reportedly happened 4,600 kilometres northwest of Australia.





Chinese authorities have ordered Chinese diplomats abroad, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors.





It's not yet clear why the vessel capsized.







To sport and in the AFL,





North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is stepping away from the job to focus on his on his physical and mental wellbeing.





The Roos say historical racism allegations at Hawthorn involving Clarkson are a key factor in his decision to step away indefinitely.





Former Carlton and St Kilda coach Brett Ratten will take on the role at the Kangaroos in an interim capacity.



