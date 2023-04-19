SBS News in Easy English 19 April 2023

Social justice advocate and catholic priest, Father Bob Maquire has died at the age of 88.





The much-loved cleric fought tirelessly for disadvantaged people.





Father Maguire quickly earned a reputation as a commentator on national media, who was unafraid to express his opinion or call out social injustice.





The federal government has announced a new National Electric Vehicle Strategy in a bid to get more environmentally-friendly cars onto the nation's roads.





It comes after the reveal that Australia is one of the few developed nations, alongside Russia, that has yet to develop fuel efficiency standards.





One of the N-E-V-S' goals is to make Australia a better market for electric vehicle developers, which in turn will provide consumers with greater options.





Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen says the N-E-V-S will help households with their cost of living expenses.





"This is ultimately all about giving Australians better choices. Better choices of cars which are better for the climate, and better to drive and more cost-efficient. A petrol vehicle, on average, costs around $2,400 a year to drive, an electric vehicle costs $400 a year to drive. So, a saving of $2,000."





Australian War Memorial council chair Kim Beazley says Aboriginal resistance fighters deserve much greater recognition.





Mr Beazley told ABC TV he thinks the original population of Australia, the First Nations people deserve the dignity of resistance, referring to the long-running frontier wars.





The former federal Labor leader and West Australian governor said the frontier wars needed to be in the War Memorial "for the sake of completeness".





He said the memorial was about the history of Australians at war.





Mr Beazley says the frontier wars involved "guerrilla-type activity around the country" by people who were revolting against what they saw as an invasion.





A patron who was kicked out of a club in Sydney's southwest has allegedly stabbed a man who was trying to help a security guard.





New South Wales Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest and side outside the Revesby Workers' Club shortly before 4am this morning [[Wednesday]].





Police were told the conflict was sparked when the man who was excluded from the club returned and allegedly threatened the security guard with a knife.





The man who tried to intervene to help the guard was stabbed twice before the armed man was wrestled to the ground and held until police arrived.





A 73-year-old man has been taken to Bankstown Police Station where inquiries are underway into the incident.





Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, who were set to go to court in the United States regarding a defamation claim, have reached a settlement.





Dominion has been seeking over $2 billion in retribution after Fox News repeatedly published false statements from politicians regarding voter fraud in the lead-up to the 2020 U-S Presidential election.





Eventually, the two companies decided to settle their grievances outside the courtrooms, with Fox paying Dominion $1.17 billion in damages.





CEO of Dominion John Poulos says the harm to his company's reputation can never truly be undone.



