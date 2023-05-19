SBS News in Easy English 19 May 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham







Leaders from the United States, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada are arriving in Japan for the G7 summit.





While Australia is not part of the G7 group, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also attending - as an outreach partner to the summit.





Mr Albanese will meet leaders from the U-S, Japan and India on the sidelines, after the cancellation of next week's scheduled Quad gathering in Sydney.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has told Nine the Prime Minister did not take the US president's cancellation personally.





"It's unfortunate but it happens and it's nothing more than that and the Prime Minister will be able to catch up with President Biden as of course he's done on numerous occasions and he'll be able to meet him in Japan and I know he's looking forward to that."





There was speculation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy might also travel to Japan for the summit, but the Japanese government says Mr Zelenskiy will appear via video link.







Unscrupulous boarding house operators have been accused of the human trafficking of National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.





N-D-I-S minister Bill Shorten has released a report revealing some accommodation providers in Victoria are exploiting partipants in their homes by shutting them off from contact with other carers.





Mr Shorten says a whole new ruthless business model has emerged with boarding homes setting themselves up as N-D-I-S service providers.





"They then get a participant who has a six-figure package that may up to 196,000 or more a year in some cases and they bribe these people to cut off all ties with anyone else in the community. They then put them in unsafe conditions. poor food, poor privacy, poor care. and then they systematically loot these peoples' accounts."





Mr Shorten says he's determined to run unethical operators out of the system.







Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has announced an elderly Australian doctor held captive in West Africa for more than seven years has been released.





88-year-old Kenneth Elliott from Perth is safe and well and has been reunited with his wife Jocelyn and their children.





Dr Elliott's family has expressed relief, and thanked all those involved securing his release.





Penny Wong says it's been a long process.





"Obviously we have been engaging for many years but particularly recently with other governments to secure his release on a friend I'm not in a position given the circumstances to comment in detail, but I can say that a lot of work has been put in by Australian officials. And the important thing is that Dr. Elliot is finally home with this family."







To sport and in AFL,





North Melbourne president Sonja Hood says the club would have appointed Alastair Clarkson as coach even if they knew about the racism allegations at Hawthorn.





But Hood has criticised the previous Hawks hierarchy for not giving her a courtesy phone call about the allegations before an A-B-C report made them public in September.





55-year-old Clarkson, who denies any wrongdoing, has now stepped away from the job indefinitely as he continues to deal with the fallout from the ongoing saga.





Former Carlton and St Kilda coach and Clarksaon's assistant at North Brett Ratten has stepped in as interim Kangaroos coach while his friend is on leave.



