SBS News in Easy English 2 February 2023

Police are maintaining a safety zone between protesters and mourners attending the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.





The former Catholic archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney is being laid to rest on Thursday, following his death in Rome last month..





Protest Organiser for Community Action For Rainbow Rights, Kim Stern, says the rally is a peaceful one.





"We are very happy with the outcome. We have the right to peacefully protest and air our views to support abortion rights, LGBTIQ+ rights and oppose paedophilia that has gone on with the Catholic church."





Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have visited Australian troops in the United Kingdom.





Members of Australia's armed forces are training Ukrainian citizen army recruits in the south of England.





Speaking after the meeting Minister Marles says Australia will balance its military support for Ukraine with the military efforts required in the Indo-Pacific.





"There's an ongoing question of balancing the support that we provide Ukraine and ensuring we maintain our own capabilities in Australia for our own national purposes. Now, we know this is going to be a prolonged conflict. We will continue to assess what we need to do to stand with Ukraine. In the general sense, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and we understand that this is going to be a protracted conflict."





The Reserve Bank of Australia will update the five dollar banknote to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Nations Australians.





This new design will replace the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth the second.





The other side of the five dollar banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament.





The RBA will consult with Indigenous communities about the design.





Australian Federal say they've dismantled a large money laundering organisation believed to have moved an estimated 10-billion-dollars offshore.





Nine people have been charged across Sydney, with money, Sydney property and luxury items also seized.





Police say that Australia based organisation stretched to Asia, the Caribbean, Switzerland, America and the United Arab Emirates.





Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield says multiple transnational organised crime groups were involved.





"Today I am sending a warning to organised crime groups involved in money laundering activities. You are on our radar. I would also like to reinforce to ordinary individuals who have money held offshore to only use registered and lawful remitters to move their money. Failing to do so may lead to very serious charges."





To football,





Saudi Arabia has won the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup.





India, Iran, Qatar and Uzbekistan had withdrawn from the bidding process.





Secretary General of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ibrahim Al Kassim welcomed the move.





"Saudi Arabia has been hosting so many competitions and so many sports. This is part of our vision 2030. Basically, vision 2030 is a transformational footprint that we are following in Saudi Arabia that would benefit Saudi Arabia and the world. So, basically, hosting the Asian Cup would benefit Saudi Arabia and the legacy also will extend beyond our borders and benefit everyone is Asia."



