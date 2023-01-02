SBS News in Easy English 2 January 2023

Health Minister Mark Butler is defending the federal government's decision to require travellers from China to take a pre-departure COVID test.





From January the 5th, people arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to show evidence of a negative result before being allowed entry into Australia.





Mark Butler told the Seven Network he believes it's a very balanced decision.





"There is no restriction on travel. All we're requiring is that travellers from China to Australia submit a negative COVID test that's been taken within 48 hours of departure. I'm very confident that that's not going to be a dealbreaker for people who want to come to Australia to experience our extraordinary tourism assets, or to resume their study on campus."





The far-western New South Wales town of Menindee is expected to see a record flood peak on Monday of 10.7 metres.





In Victoria parts of Gippsland have been told to brace for 90 to 100 kilometre per hour wind gusts in the morning.





Melbourne is tipped to reach a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius before conditions cool, while Hobart is forecast to hit 28 degrees Celsius after the state's three-day heatwave warning ended.





A monsoon over Western Australia's Kimberley region is causing heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in the area.





At least nine people have died and several injured after a stampede at a New Year's Eve fireworks display in Uganda.





The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in the capital, Kampala.





Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says the fireworks show was stopped just before midnight and the venue closed, causing crowds to look for other ways they could view the show.





"So while they were trying the access the outer premises so that they can view the fireworks there was a stampede, a scuffle that ensued that led to the suffocation of children and some adults."





Three police officers have been attacked by a man wielding a machete at New Year's Eve celebrations in New York city.





Two officers were struck in the head; one of them then proceeded to shoot the 19-year-old suspect in the shoulder.





New York city mayor Eric Adams says the two officers are in hospital, one with a fractured skull, and the other with a bad cut - both are expected to recover.





"One of the officers heard from the police commissioner and I just a few days ago at his graduation. It just goes to show you, if it's not the first day, it could be your last day -- the actions that police officers must take every day are life threatening situations."





The New South Wales road death toll has risen from a historic low after a year of extreme rainfall, floods and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.





The state government says 288 people died on the roads in 2022, up from the low of 275 in 2021, but still below the pre-pandemic average which was nearing one death every day.



