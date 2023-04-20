SBS News in Easy English 20 April 2023

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released a major review into the Reserve Bank.





The government has confirmed it agrees with all 51 recommendations from the report.





One of the key changes that the review will usher in is the creation of two Reserve Bank boards, rather than just the one currently in existence.





One board will be focused solely on monetary policy, setting interest rates, and meeting only eight times a year, instead of the present twelve, to give them more time to consider decisions.





The other will focus on governance.





Dr Chalmers says he acknowledges the difficult role of the much-criticised Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe.







Foreign Minister Penny Wong has reasserted the importance of Australia's security relationship with the Pacific region during a visit to the southwest island of New Caledonia.





Minister Wong insists Australia's AUKUS submarine pact with the United Kingdom and United States is transparent and has involved discussions with partners across the region.





Minister Wong's visit to New Caledonia will be followed by a trip to the Pacific Island of Tuvalu, which is currently facing increasing pressures from climate change.







A federal parliamentary committee is to examine the risk posed to Australian democracy by foreign interference through popular online platforms.





Security and cyber experts will front a hearing in Canberra today ((Thursday)).





The Australian government has banned social platform TikTok in line with the United States.





The inquiry's chair, Liberal senator James Paterson, said security concerns surrounding TikTok had to be taken seriously.





Mr Paterson says they are particularly concerned about the platform being used as a source of disinformation about the Uyghur minority group in China.





He said Australia must be wary about other disinformation as we approach a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





TikTok denies it is harvesting sensitive data from users or is a national security risk.







One of Australia's largest energy companies is to build a large battery on the site of Australia's biggest power plant, as it prepares to exit coal-fired power.





The energy company announced the final investment decision to commit $600 million for the first stage of the large-scale battery project, with work to begin within weeks.





Origin said it will assess the market to help inform the timing for closure of all four units at Australia's biggest coal-fired power station near Lake Macquarie.





The company's CEO Frank Calabria said approval of the battery is an important milestone for the company's renewable energy transition.





Construction of a 460 megawatt battery storage system is anticipated to come online in the final three months of 2025.







The Victorian government is going to compensate some 560 families impacted by the collapse of building company Porter Davis.





The compensation applies to customers who paid deposits before the builder went into liquidation last month but were left without insurance coverage.





Premier Daniel Andrews said he believed the scheme would cost about $15 million, averaging about $25,000 per customer.





Mr Andrews says there will be an accessible website set up within the next 48 hours where those affected can claim their insurance.





Around 1700 homes across Victoria and Queensland were left in limbo when Porter Davis went into liquidation last month.



