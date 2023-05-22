SBS News in Easy English 22 May 2023

An Australian climber has died on Mount Everest, becoming the tenth fatality on the world's tallest peak this season.





40-year-old South Australian Jason Bernard Kennison who lived in Perth passed away after becoming unresponsive at the summit on Friday.





Mr Kennison's father says he was informed by police of his son's death.





The Treasurer Jim Chalmers says economic sanctions against Russia need to be strong.





Australia agreed to introducing further sanctions on Russia at the G7 meeting over the weekend.





The new sanctions target 21 entities, including Russian petroleum companies and banks, and three individuals as well as a ban on the export of all machinery and related parts to Russia.





"The sanctions against Russia need to be as robust as possible. We need to tighten the screws on Vladimir Putin and his cronies who have engaged in this aggression against the people of Ukraine. And the statement out of the G7 and statements that we have made previously recognise the fact that sanctions do give us the opportunity to tighten the screws on that regime. In order to do that, we need to make sure that they're as robust as possible."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Australia after three days of meetings with world leaders in Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit.





Mr Albanese met with U-S President Joe Biden for a bilateral meeting as well as in a Quad leaders' forum alongside the Indian and Japanese prime ministers after the original summit in Sydney was cancelled.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still travelling to Australia and will land in Sydney today [[Monday]].





He will hold talks with Mr Albanese as well unveil a foundation stone at the entrance to "Little India" in Sydney's Harris Park.





There, restaurant owner Suraj Panchal has created a dish in honour of Mr Modi.





"We been very, very excited, we've been trying to pump up the momentum of everyone here, we're so excited, that if the Indian prime minister walks in at Harris Park, it will be a huge boost for businesses here."





The Climate Council says Australia's current transport mix is unsustainable.





In a new report, called 'Shifting Gear', it reveals Australians use private vehicles for four out of five trips [[81 per cent]], compared to just 14 per cent public transport and 5 per cent active transport such as cycling or walking.





The Council believes Australia could reduce transport emissions by 75 per cent by the end of this decade with a massive shift to electrified public transport, walking and bike riding.





Transport is the biggest source of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions after energy.





It says Australians need cheaper, more sustainable and reliable transport options.





Mount Etna in Sicily has erupted, spewing ash on the city of Catania and forcing a suspension of local flight operations.





There were no reports of damage or injuries.





Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded increased activity starting in the early hours of Sunday.





As a precaution, civil protection authorities raised the alert level for the area.





Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world with frequent eruptions, both large and small.



