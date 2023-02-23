SBS News in Easy English 23 February 2023

This... is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





//





The federal opposition says the government is creating "uncertainty" for Australians around possible changes to superannuation.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says super tax concessions are on track to cost the federal budget as much as the aged pension by 2050.





Mr Chalmers has flagged a cap on large super balances as a possible way to make the concessions more "affordable and sustainable".





But the Coalition's Angus Taylor says he will block any changes to the current arrangements.





"Super is fundamentally Australian's money. It isn't a piggy bank for pet projects, and it isn't a revenue loophole to be closed."





//





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the opposition leader is trying to create confusion about the Indigenous Voice to parliament.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has not said if he or his party will support the Voice, but has continued to raise concerns over a lack of detail.





The prime minister has criticised Mr Dutton's calls for more detail, and is questioning how genuine his concerns are.





Mr Albanese says he wants to secure the most possible support for the proposal.





"Peter Dutton is showing that he wants to create as much confusion and is doing nothing that would indicate that his starting point is, 'ok how we work on this together, how we get this done together?'"





The official Yes Campaign for the referendum will be launched in Adelaide tonight.





//





Qantas has reported a half-year profit of $1.43 billion.





It's the airline's first return to profitability since the coronavirus pandemic began three years ago.





The airline's chief executive Alan Joyce, says the profit is due to a high demand in travel and higher yields.





//





Two Australians have died in a plane crash in the Philippines.





Overnight, search teams reached the site of the light aircraft's wreckage in Albay Province.





Speaking from the Pacific Islands Forum, Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed the deaths of two Australian passengers and two Filipino pilots.





"Sadly there are no survivors. So on behalf of the Australian government I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the two men - Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam, both from Adelaide my home town, as well as the Filipino nationals involved."





//





A coal mine has collapsed in northern China's Inner Mongolia region, killing two people and trapping another 50.





Chinese state media is reporting that President Xi Jinping has ordered rescue and search efforts at the site owned by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.





China's Premier Li Keqiang has ordered a rapid investigation into the cause of the accident.





//





A man has managed to free himself from the jaws of a crocodile after he was attacked in Queensland's far north.





The 37-year-old was walking his dog on a boat ramp in Bloomfield, when the reptile grabbed him from the water's edge.





He was flown in a stable condition to Cairns Hospital with multiple wounds to his leg.





Queensland's Parks and Wildlife Service will investigate the attack.





//



