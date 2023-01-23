SBS News in Easy English 23 January 2023

A charity has made a study about parents not being able to afford school items for their children.





The study was made as children will return to school next week.





The study was made by the Smith Family, a charity that works on parents and children.





It found 9 out of 10 parents and carers are worried they may not afford necessary school supplies.





The study asked 2000 families, and just over half believe their children will not have the required digital equipment.





More than 20 percent believe their children will not be able to connect to the Internet.





Four in 10 parents believe their children will miss out on school materials, and three in 10 believe their children will miss out on school uniforms or shoes.





The Smith Family chief executive Doug Taylor thinks the growing cost of living is the main reason for these worries.





" What’s contributing to that for those families is the increasing pressures around cost of living. With rent up 18 percent, and food up 10 percent, it means that those families just face really impossible choices around how they use their limited funds. You know do they fund those essentials for education or do they put petrol in their car to take their child to school. "







The Prime Minister was criticised recently by the opposition, who says the gas price cap is not helping people.





He answered that the price caps are already having an effect, and that they are lowering the prices.





Many people worry about expensive energy bills.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he knows there is huge pressure for Australians, and the government is doing whatever they can to solve the crisis.





He said current bills are getting higher because of international markets and that the government is trying to improve Australia's resilience.





"You can't just click your fingers and fix issues like supply, and you can't just click your fingers and fix the issue of our vulnerability, pour exposure to those international prices. And that's why we were prepared to take what was extraordinary action, because of the extraordinary circumstances of which we were facing."





Treasurer Jim Chalmers also said cost of living relief for households will be included in the May budget.







The Opposition wants more information on how an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would work.





The Prime Minister says his government has given plenty of details on the Voice, including that it will be an advisory body only, it won't deliver programs, and that it will be have to obey the parliament.





Julian Leeser is the Liberal spokesman for Indigenous Australians.





He told the ABC these details do not answer how the Voice would work, and for example it did not say if they will advise on the national curriculum.





"We have been asking consistently for the details about how this body will operate, and the government just does not seem to be providing this detail. People want to know what the body is going to do, who is going to be on it, how they are going to be selected, what will its oversaw and functions would be. And the government just doesn't seem to be wanting to explain that. And that's why I made the speech that I made on the weekend to the young Liberals that the government needs to answer the reasonable questions that reasonable people are asking about this body."







The government of New South Wales has started a new system to help housing affordability.





It is a shared equity scheme.





People who put a deposit of two percent will be supported at 40 percent by government equities for a new home, and 30 percent for an existing home.





Premier Dominic Perrotet says the scheme is to make sure essential workers can have affordable housing available to them.





He also said the reform will provide nearly 6000 more homes over the next two years.



