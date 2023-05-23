SBS News in Easy English 23 May 2023

Tens of thousands of fans of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are gathering in Sydney to give him a rock star welcome.





Up to 20-thousand people are expected at Sydney's Olympic Park this evening to see Mr Modi speak alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Mr Modi is also expected to drop by Indian businesses in western Sydney for the unveiling of a foundation stone at the entrance to "Little India" at Harris Park.





Hundreds of Mr Modi's supporters have flown up from Melbourne this morning on a chartered flight, in a colourful and noisy display.





"We're here to celebrate the phenomenon of Modi finally here in Sydney and we did not waste a single opportunity because we want to see and be part of history. This is a big occasion for us, and we're not missing out on this. "// Brilliance. Just brilliance. He's awesome." // "very exciting. Very happy. And really really looking forward to seeing Modi G. A selfless pure human being who wants thew best for every Indian."





The Australian Border Force is responding to accusations that staff at airports and seaports are allowing cocaine into the country.





The ABF Commissioner Michael Outram told Senate Estimates there has been a significant increase in the detection and seizure of cocaine by the border force.





He says an investigation identified about 100 companies and 1000 employees involved with cocaine importation into Australia.





"I have briefed this committee in relation to Operation Jardena that we established nearly two years ago. And that was in response to AFP operation Ironside, that identified a significant infiltration by criminals in relation to industry at our border, seaports, airports supply chain. And I also initiated an independent review of my own border operations in that regard because you know, nobody's immune from these threats from organised crime."





The senior police constable who tasered a 95-year-old in her nursing home last week has been suspended from duty, with full pay.





The great-grandmother Clare Nowland remains in a critical condition in hospital after she fell off her walking frame and fractured her skull when the senior constable tasered her because she was carrying a steak knife.





She is now receiving end-of-life care in Cooma Hospital.





Police say an internal investigation is still underway into the critical incident.





In AFL,





Triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick says he is leaving Richmond due to burnout.





Hardwick has coached at the Richmond football club since 2009, finishing his role with the longest continuous service of any current AFL coach.





The coach led the Richmond Tigers to premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.





He will stand aside with immediate effect, rather than sticking around for a farewell game against Port Adelaide on Sunday.





Mr Hardwick says that he chose to step down after it was clear he wasn't able to give 100 per cent to the team.



