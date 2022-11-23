SBS News in Easy English 23 November 2022

Debates continue around the industrial relations law.





Its main point is multi-employer bargaining, but we still do not know what will happen as the bill is now being debated at the Senate.





A parliamentary report said the definition of what is a small business in the law should change.





For the moment a business is considered small if it has a maximum of 15 workers, but the report says it should be 20







Federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek has spoken about the climate conference COP27 that just happened in Egypt.





She says some countries were trying to water down climate targets, which means trying to make them less strong.





She says Australia is working to meet the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.





"We are working through programs like making electric vehicles cheaper and easier to buy, we've got a target of 82 per cent renewable energy into our grid by 2030. All of these things will help Australia play its part in keeping global warming below one-and-a-half degrees."







At the same time, a report was released today in Australia saying the country now has longer fire seasons, more intense tropical cyclones and more acid oceans.





The report says this is all due to rising temperatures.





The eight years from 2013 to 2020 were the warmest on record, and 2019 is the highest ever.





Since the 1950s, extreme fire weather has increased and fire seasons are starting sooner and ending later.







Egypt and Greece have signed new deals, including one about better co-operation to find refugees in the Mediterranean sea.





This is the second meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries in less than two months.





Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa make dangerous trips to reach Greece or Italy.





Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias says the two countries will work closer on this.





"Our goal is to create a framework of cooperation that will help saving precious human lives but also, we are sending a clear message that our actions are always based on international norms. In no way do we ever try to infringe on the sovereignty or the sovereign rights of other countries, contrary to what others in this region are doing on a constant basis."







Ukraine says Russia continues missile strikes that are damaging its power infrastructures.





Ukraine's government has told people to save energy because strikes have reduced the country's power capacity by half.





The United Nations says there could be a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.





Volodymyr Kudrytskyi heads the energy company in Ukraine and he says the attacks are making it difficult to keep working.





"The scale of the damage is colossal after every widespread missile attack we need some time to repower most energy consumers and renew the capability to provide them electricity through the grid."







A report by Family Matters says, there is ten time more changes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children to be in state care compared with non-Indigenous kids





Only five per cent of all children in Australia are indigenous, but they make up 42 per cent of those living out-of-home.





Less than half of those children are living with an Indigenous family.



