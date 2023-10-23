SBS News in Easy English 23 October 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Ciara Hain.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Washington to meet United States President Joe Biden to discuss the Indo-Pacific region.





The prime minister is on a four-day official visit to the U-S for the ninth meeting between the two leaders since Mr Albanese's election victory in 2022.





Mr Albanese has announced he will visit Beijing and Shanghai in November, which will be the first visit by an Australian prime minister to China in seven years.





Mr Albanese says he will encourage Mr Biden to remain focused on the Indo-Pacific region, despite tensions easing after the release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and an agreement to suspend a World Trade Organisation dispute over Chinese tariffs on Australian wine imports.





Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash told Channel 9 she hopes Mr Albanese takes the opportunity to tell Mr Biden how important Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines is.





"This was one of the signature policies of the former Coalition government, and certainly the opportunity is there to ensure that President Biden and the United States know just how important it is for our two countries to continue to work together to deliver."





The United Nations says an extra 14 trucks carrying essential aid, including food supplies and medicine, have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.





This comes after the delivery of humanitarian aid at the crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip was stopped because of shelling close by, with an Israeli Defense Force spokesperson later saying an Israeli tank had accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian position.





A spokesperson for the Egyptian army says several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell fired by the tank.





There are calls for a ceasefire so that substantial aid can be delivered to Gaza, where Hamas' health ministry says at least 4,600 people have been killed, and over 14,000 wounded since Israeli airstrikes began following Hamas' October 7th attacks on Israel.





United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese says much larger convoys are needed to provide aid to the 1 million people displaced out a of a population of 2.3 million in Gaza.





"Before the 7th of October about 500 trucks were entering Gaza and they were considered not sufficient to meet all the needs of the population, and I'm puzzled by the fact that the international community doesn't come to terms with the fact that there is a need for an immediate ceasefire."





A new app has been released which allows people to understand the bushfire risk to their properties, make positive changes and be better prepared for bushfire season.





The Bushfire Resilience App is the world's first tool to assess the bushfire risk to an individual building, and has been developed with funding from the federal government in response to the Black Summer Bushfires in 2019.





The app, which was created by the not-for-profit Resilient Building Council, combines user-provided information about a house and data gathered about the local environment and current climate to make recommendations about bushfire-resilient changes.





In football,





Matildas stars Sam Kerr, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord have all enjoyed wins in the latest round of the England's Women's Super League.





Mackenzie Arnold's West Ham have also earned a last-minute point against Liverpool, and Kerr provided two assists as her Chelsea side came from behind to beat Brighton 4-2.





