SBS News in Easy English 25 January 2023

The National Statistics Bureau has published new data about inflation.





It shows inflation has risen 7.8 percent last year.





It is the highest consumer price increase since 1990.





Inflation is blamed mostly on the rise of demand after the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine.









In the Northern Territory, the sale of alcohol in shops is now banned in some communities in the centre of Australia.





Some politicians are now commenting about the decision.





The Chief Minister of Northern Territory is Natasha Fyles, she is the head of the territory.





She says maybe the Electoral Commission could decide if communities want to apply the alcohol ban or not.





The Electoral Commission is in charge of organising elections in Australia.





Linday Burney is the Minister for Indigenous Australians and she also reacted.





She thinks the ban can help against antisocial behaviours in the territory.





"These alcohol restrictions are designed for an immediate response to give some respite to the community and to the authorities that are working here, but I find it very difficult to see a future where there are not further restrictions on alcohol."









The National Australia Day Council will announce the finalists for the award of Australian of the Year.





The council gathers in Canberra to recognise the positive impact some people had on the community.





There are 32 finalists from four categories.





They are invited to a breakfast hosted by Reconciliation Australia and a lunch at the National Gallery of Australia.





Reconciliation Australia's chief executive officer Karen Mundine thanks all the finalists for contributing to the country.





"At these awards, you are not just representing mob and your communities, but your entire state or territory. And in a year when the Australian people will be asked to include first Australians in the nation's founding document today serves as an acute reminder that the foundational role that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander success and termination continues to play in what it means to be Australian. "









The federal government says American musician Kanye West could be blocked from entering Australia.





People can be refused a visa on character ground.





The rapper, now known as Ye, is said to be planning a visit to Melbourne in a few days.





But Education Minister Jason Clare has told Channel Nine that Ye would likely not be welcome because of his past anti-Semitic comments.





Anti-semitism is racism against Jewish people.





"I don't know if he's applied for a visa yet, but Google it and you'll see that he seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century. People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected. I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says he also thinks he should not be allowed in Australia because he think he is not a person of good character.









A new report has found almost 40,000 serious incidents in aged care sector over the past 12 months in Australia.





This report comes from the Productivity Commission.





It uses data from the Aged Care and Quality Safety Commission.





The commission found more than 10,000 complaints were lodged in residential aged care in the last financial year.





But the report also shows almost 38 000 notifications of serious incidents were received.





Most were about unreasonable use of force.





In New South Wales, just under half of the 184 sites reviewed in the state met the requirements in the category of safe and effective personal and clinical care.







