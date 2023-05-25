SBS News in Easy English 25 May 2023

A 95-year-old woman who was tasered by police at an aged care home has died in hospital.





Clare Nowland who had dementia died after receiving end-of-life care.





She had been in hospital with life threatening injuries after falling and fracturing her skull during a confrontation with police at Yallambee Lodge in Cooma.





Thirty-three-year-old Senior Constable Kristian White has been charged with various offences in relation to her death.





New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb says it's now up to the legal system to take its course.





"This matter now is before the court and there's little more that I can say about it other than to say that the Nowland family have been informed of this development. This has been traumatic for everyone in the police force and this is one matter while the rest of the police force continues to do their job 24/7 to protect and look after the citizens of New South Wales."





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination for U-S president.





This will set up a showdown with his one-time ally, former president Donald Trump for the race for the White House.





Mr DeSantis made the announcement in a video released on social media.





"In Florida, we proved that it can be done. We chose facts over fear, education over indoctrination, law and order over rioting and disorder. We held the line when freedom hung in the balance. We showed that we can and must revitalise America. We need the courage to lead and the strength to win. I'm Ron DeSantis and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback."





Australian households face a 25 per cent rise in power bills as the energy regulator sets new ceiling prices.





From the 1st of July, residential customers can expect price increases ranging from 19.6 per cent to 24.9 per cent, while small businesses may see increases of 14.7 per cent to 28.9 per cent.





Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says the price increases would have been higher if they had not intervened.





"Of course, these big increases, but also as the regulator made clear herself this morning, without the intervention of the Albanese government, they would have been much bigger indeed. The regulator Claire Savage this morning said that she was fearing increases of 50 per cent and in addition to the coal and gas caps, which we introduced in December, we have negotiated with each state and territory rebates for households, more than 5 million households to ensure that they are shielded from the worst of the impacts. And indeed, if you're a household receiving a rebate, instead of an increase, you are seeing a decrease as a result of the actions of the government."





The White House has reacted to the death of Rock and Roll Icon Tina Turner calling her death incredibly sad news.





In a career spanning more than 60 years, the singer won eight Grammy Awards.





Ms Turner who is one of rock's most famous voices who had hits including Private Dancer and The Best died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Switzerland.





"So, look, that is the first time I'm hearing that. That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon who had many stages and many amazing moments in her career. Very sad to hear the news. I was a huge fan of Tina Turner, as you can see from my reaction. That is the first that I'm hearing of it and it is a massive loss, massive loss to the communities that loved her, and certainly to the music industry."





In football, Socceroo Garang Kuol has scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership.





The eighteen-year-old is on loan at Hearts, after being signed by English club Newcastle United.





He scored in second half-time stoppage time to give Hearts a two-all draw away to league heavyweights Rangers.





Kuol came as on a substitute for an Aussie-heavy Hearts lineup





Fellow Socceroos Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Cam Devlin all started for the Edinburgh side.



