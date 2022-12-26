SBS News in Easy English 26 December 2022

A popular cheese has been removed from supermarket shelves after traces of a dangerous substance was discovered.





The product, Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw, has been available for sale online and in-store throughout Victoria and Tasmania since December 14.





Testing revealed traces of E.Coli in small batches, which could make people sick.





In a statement, Coles supermarket said customers must not eat this product, and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.





No other Coles cheeses or products are affected by the recall.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning Russia will not stop its attacks as the new year approaches.





President Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people on Christmas night.





"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us. Russia lost everything it could this year. But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the gloating of its propagandists after rocket attacks on our country and on our energy. I know the darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to their new defeats. But we have to be ready for any scenario."





This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin once again said that Russia was willing to engage in talks but Kyiv and its western allies are refusing.





At least six people have died and two others have been injured, after a passenger bus drove off a bridge and plunged into a river in north-western Spain.





The accident, which occurred on Christmas day local time, left only two survivors who were taken to nearby hospitals with various injuries.





The bus skidded off a straight road on the bridge falling at least 40 metres.





Australians are looking to manage the cost of living crisis through making the most of Boxing Day sales.





The National Retail Association is expecting Australians to spend 3 billion dollars today, many waiting for sales before making big purchases over the festive season.





The industry also predicts total post-Christmas shopping will amount to $23.5bn across the entire December 26th to January 15th period, a 7.9 per cent increase on last year's post-Christmas shopping.





In Victoria, a teenager has drowned and two other men have been hospitalised after running into trouble surfing at Cumberland River Beach on the Surf Coast.





The other two tried to assist the drowning man but also found themselves in difficulty.





An off-duty Victorian police officer and a bystander tried to help before police and Surf Life Rescue performed C-P-R.





The second man was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital and believed to be in a serious condition, and the third was taken to a local hospital for treatment.





The Australian men's Test player of the year will be named after Shane Warne as cricket continues to honour the leg spinner.





Tributes were paid to Warne during the start of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, including the announcement from Cricket Australia that the men's Test award will be named in Warne's honour.



