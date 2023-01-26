SBS News in Easy English 26 January 2023

The 2023 Australians of the Year have been named, with body image activist, writer and speaker Taryn Brumfitt getting the main award.





Ms Brumfitt founded the Body Image Movement, and in 2016 released the documentary 'Embrace', which examines body image and social media.





She wants Australians to focus on important issues.





"Australia, it is not our life's purpose to be at war with our body. Collectively, we are facing some of the most challenging environmental, humanitarian, and social issues of our time. What if instead of spending our days consumed by hating our bodies we could invest our time together to solve these challenges?"





The 2023 Senior Australian of the Year has been awarded to human rights and social justice advocate Professor Tom Calma.





The Local Hero award was given to Turbans 4 Australia founder, Amar Singh.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the inspirational character of all the nominees.





"Global stars and local heroes, young Australians and those rich in years, people of all backgrounds and from every part of our continent. A diverse group united by a common quality: they inspire us."





Indigenous communities across Australia are protesting against Australia Day.





There are calls to change the date as it marks the arrival of Europeans to Australia and the colonisation Aboriginal people.





The controversial public holiday has been celebrated every year on January 26 in Australia since 1994.





Speaking to NITV's Sunset Ceremony youth worker and mental health advocate, Brooke Blurton, says the date should not be celebrated.





"We all know what that day represents, and I think it’s going to look so different in time - I know we feel today – we feel Jan 26th is a day of mourning and it holds that weight to it and I think in time we will have a day that we can separate ourselves from that."





The United States have confirmed they will provide tanks to Ukraine.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the decision, but said the time frame for the delivery of the tanks will be "critical".





President Joe Biden gave a short speech at the White House in which he said 31 Abrams heavy tanks will be provided to Kyiv.





"Armoured capability, as General Austin [referring to Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin] will tell you has been critical. And that's why the United States has committed hundreds of armoured fighting vehicles to date, including more than 500 as part of the assistance package we announced last Friday. And today I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine."





A suspect has been arrested after parcel bombs were sent in November and December last year to targets such as the Ukranian and American embassies and the Prime Minister's office.





The suspect is a 74 year-old retired Spanish man whose name has not been revealed.





A total of six parcels with explosives were sent between November 24 and December 2.





Most were defused, although an employee at the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured when one ignited.





The suspect is due to appear before the High Court on Friday.





In Tennis,





Men's doubles duo Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata are the only local hopes left in the race for Australian Open after Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans were defeated in their mixed doubles game.





Australian wildcards Kubler and Hijikata beat Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6-3 6-1 yesterday to reach the semi-finals.



