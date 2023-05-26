SBS News in Easy English 26 May 2023

Two 13-year-olds have handed themselves in following a fire that broke out and destroyed a building in Sydney's CBD





The New South Wales Police force arson squad are leading an investigation into the fire, amid concerns parts of the seven-storey building could still collapse.





A witness to the fire that tore through two buildings in Surry Hills on Thursday afternoon says they saw a group of high school students running from the building.





New South Wales Acting Assistant Commissioner for the Central Metropolitan region Paul Dunston says they are waiting for other people to come forward before they release more details.





"I can confirm that last night, two young people handed themselves in at two separate police stations in the late, late hours of last night. We are speaking with those young people throughout the evening and they are now assisting police with our enquiries. I can further confirm that we're aware of a further three or four other young people who were present during the fire. We've asked them to come forward with their parents and put their side of the story forward."





Today is National Sorry Day.





Every year, May the 26th acknowledges and remembers survivors of The Stolen Generations.





The first National Sorry Day was held on this day in 1998.





The report resulted from a Government inquiry into past policies which caused children to be forcibly removed from their families and communities.





Linkup chairman Uncle Kenneth Paul Murphy says it's always a sad day.





"People don't understand. You know, they think, oh yeah we treat the Aboriginals good. We do this, we do that. But they don't understand what happened before. A lot of these girls are taken away from their mothers and fathers and family. And there's a lot of sorrow there.





The suspect in a shooting and stabbing incident that killed three people in central Japan has been arrested.





The man had been hiding inside a building with a rifle and knife after killing a woman and two police officers in Nagano prefecture.





A witness told public broadcaster NHK a woman fell while being chased by the suspect, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers as they arrived at the scene in Nakano city.





The three were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman and two police officers were later pronounced dead.





Police described the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage outfit, a hat, a mask and sunglasses.





Cold weather is set to sweep through the east coast of Australia today.





A forecast of rain, damaging winds, low temperatures and even snow is expected to hit large parts of the southeast.





Dropping temperatures will also continue for Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart, while heavy rain is expected for Adelaide this weekend.





Sam Kerr could be receiving yet another award.





The Matildas captain was recently awarded England's Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year Trophy, for the second consecutive season.





Kerr is now on the brink of claiming the Women's Super League title for the fourth season in a row.



