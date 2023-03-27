SBS News in Easy English 27 March 2023

The Greens have agreed to pass the government's climate change policy after weeks of negotiation.





The Greens were asking the government to ban new coal, gas and oil projects in order for their support to pass the government's proposed changes to the safeguard mechanism.





While they did not secure this, the Green's negotiated a "hard cap" on emissions and a pollution test for any new fossil fuel projects.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says the outcome is a win for climate action.





"The Greens through the negotiations have secured a big hit on coal and gas. They will now be in legislation. They have a cap on actual emissions that the safeguards sector can meet. This puts a limit on coal and gas expansion in this country. In fact, the limits must decline over time."





The federal government is facing criticism over its ten billion dollar Housing Australia Future Fund.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to build 30 thousand new social and affordable homes during the federal election.





The legislation has failed to attract the support it needs from crossbenchers in the upper house.





Independent Senator, Jacqui Lambie says discussions between the parties are ongoing.





"I really think they need to take this to national cabinet before anybody gets any money in each state because seriously, they need to look at how much the state is already putting in and make sure that the state maintains the amount thats already putting in and goes up with the CPI every year that is a big thing. They've gotta lock in that money so none of that money when its goes to the states is siphoned elsewhere mate."





A new study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies and the Australian Gambling Research Centre has found three quarters of Australians have gambled at least once in the past year while almost two in five gamble weekly.





Almost half of those who gambled were classified as being at some risk of gambling harm, including mental health issues and extra debt.





The report also found 53 percent of Australians support an outright ban on betting advertising across all platforms before 10:30pm, and 47 percent support a ban across all social media platforms.





Communications minister Michelle Rowland says reform is needed in this area.





"This is a useful piece of research that we've released today from the Australian Institute of Family Studies. I think we should also be mindful that we have on foot a very detailed inquiry into these very issues including the online environment, the treatment when it comes to vulnerable Australians, particularly children, so we're going to let that inquiry run its course but I think it is useful to have that evidence base, to have this new research out there that people can digest in a very transparent manner."





United States Vice-President Kamala Harris has arrived in Ghana, her first stop in a week long visit through the African continent.





Ghana was among the fastest growing economies in the world before the COVID-19 pandemic and now struggles with debt and inflation.





Kamala Harris was welcomed at Kotoka International Airport where she gave a speech praising Africa's role in shaping the future.





In football, the Socceroos will be without Harry Souttar for tomorrow night's second match against Ecuador in Melbourne.





The star defender suffered an ankle injury during last Friday night's three goals to one win over the Ecuadorians.



