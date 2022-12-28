SBS News in Easy English 28 December 2022.

Doctors and other healthcare professionals say people in Australia should take appointments and do more health screenings.





There was a survey on the health of women in the country, and it shows 4 women out of 10 have a worse health than before the COVID pandemic.





Dr Tessa King is from Jean Hailes, which is the organisation that made the survey.





She says it is important to make checks to detect problems such as diabetes and heart disease.





"In terms of screening, it's generally done for very common diseases like cardiovascular disease which causes around a third of all deaths and is a big cause of disability in Australia. And there are around 1.7 million Australians who have diabetes in Australia, and around half of those don't know they have diabetes."





Many women said their physical health has gone down since the pandemic started, and mental health is also getting worse for women from non-English speaking or LGBTIQ+ backgrounds, and those in the First Nations and disability communities.







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has given precision on the timing of a referendum on Indigenous voice to parliament.





Mr Albanese will be at the Woodford Folk Festival today in Queensland, and he said that this time next year a referendum will have happen already.





He said again that a voice would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution of Australia, and that it would make sure they can give their opinions on things that concerns them directly such as education, health, housing and justice.





Mr Albanese will use the festival as a chance to tell Australians to support the referendum, as he says it is a chance to be part of national unity and reconciliation.







Emergency services are asking people to stay safe in the water.





This is because two teenagers died in a boat accident in northern New South Wales in Tamworth.





Steve Pearce works for Surf Life Saving New South Wales and he warns people to make sure you know how to be safe before you go swimming in rivers and dams.





Mr Pearce also spoke about the two deaths.





"I'm actually a Tamworth boy as well, and I actually know the area very well, so it's just a really tragic incident, and I can just imagine what the boys were doing out there and a lot of the country lads do get out onto the river and dams as well with their skiing. It's terrible for the families, it's a ripple effect which will now reverberate right through all families and the community itself. And even though we stand here on the coast, Surf Life Saving's thoughts and hearts do go out to those parents, to those children who were involved."







in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will talk to his parliament about the main goals of his country for the new year.





President Zelenskyy says it will be more like a conversation than a report.





"This week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view. We are entering the next year and must retain a common understanding of our national goals. Of course, this is the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world - these are all tasks for the near future."





This comes as the President has talked with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to see if Italy can give air defence systems to Ukraine.



