New South Wales premier-elect Chris Minns has been officially sworn in as the 47th premier of New South Wales.





Mr Minns and his interim ministry were sworn in today in front of New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley.





The new premier's leadership will mark the first change of government in the state in 12 years.





"I, Christopher John Minns, do swear that I will perform the functions and duties as Premier faithfully and to the best of my ability, so help me God."





Women and girls in Afghanistan are turning to online schools in response to the Taliban's restrictions on women attending school.





One such online school, Rumi Academy, has seen enrolments rise from about 50 students to more than 500 after the Taliban took over in 2021.





Talbian officials cite problems relating to Islamic dress for reasons behind bans on women attending school, university, and a majority of workplaces.





22-year-old Sofia is one of those students who logs in to the online English course from her Kabul home, and says it's her dream to continue receiving a holistic education.





"It's very heartbroken to us, becuase we are not the only Islamic country in the world. There are many Islamic countries, in there women and girls are allowed to work, allowed to go to school and go to university and they are even allowed to drive. In Afghanistan this is really heart breaking."





A 28-year-old woman has shot dead three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, before she was killed by US police.





Two officers from five-member police team shot the woman in what was described as a lobby area by Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says urgent action is needed to prevent further acts of gun violence.





"We want to express the President's appreciation for the first responders and prayers for all the families affected by this shooting. We need to do something. Once again, the President calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence.”





Scotland is set to have its youngest, and first-ever Muslim, leader.





37-year-old Humza Yousaf has won the vote to be the new leader of the Scottish National Party.





Born in Glasgow to a father from Pakistan and a mother from Kenya, Mr Yousaf says his immigrant background should be a cause of joy to all Scots.





"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message that your colour of skin or indeed your faith is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home. From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey over generations that reminds us we should be celebrating and always celebrate the migrants who contribute so much to our country."





And to tennis,





Greek second seed tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.





Tsitsipas, still dealing with an ongoing shoulder issue, served 12 aces and saved three of four break points in the two-hour match.



