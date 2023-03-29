SBS News in Easy English 29 March 2023

New research has revealed two thirds of baby and toddler foods in Australian supermarkets fail to meet the seven nutrition recommendations set by the World Health Organisation's European Office.





Toddler foods were the worst performing food type with nine in ten toddler foods sold in supermarkets failing nutrition recommendations.





Only half of the baby and toddler snacks studied that are marketed to children under three-years-old met sodium recommendations.





Executive Manager at the Obesity Policy Coalition Jane Martin says it's deeply concerning there are no sodium regulations for toddler foods.





"The worst offender was toddler foods, 9 out of 10 didn't meet these recommendations. The key kind of areas of concern were around sodium, and sugars and sweeteners in these products for baby and toddler foods the sugars and sweeteners were an issue in both those categories. So almost 90 per cent of these packaged foods didn't meet the recommendations around sugar and sweeteners."





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says children will be put at the centre of proposed law reforms to make court processes for separating families simpler and safer.





The federal government plans to introduce reforms on the Family Law Act to parliament's lower house later today.





While most family separations did not end up in the court system, Mr Dreyfus said for those that do the experience can be more traumatic than it needs to be and significantly affects children.





He says the new legislation aims to resolve family law matters more quickly and less expensively, while not affecting the safety of those involved.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has arrived in China for a trade mission.





Mr Andrews is expected to meet with the Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng and the mayor of Beijing, Doctor Yin Yong.





China says it is prepared to "initiate and resume" discussions with Australia.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says a good relationship will serve the interests of both nations.





“It is in the common interests of both sides to improve, maintain and develop the relationship between China and Australia. China is willing to work with the Australian side to initiate and resume dialogue and communication and expand cooperation in various fields, and promote bilateral relations back on track in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, and seeking common ground while reserving differences.”





At least 39 migrants have died after a fire broke out at a migrant holding centre in the Mexican northern border of Ciudad Juarez.





Officials say the fire was allegedly caused by a protest over deportations.





28 victims were Guatemalans according to Guatemala's migration institute.





Mexico's President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador says authorities believe the blaze broke out after some migrants set fire to mattresses in protest after discovering they would be deported.





And to cricket,





Phoebe Litchfield is in line for a potential Test match debut after being named in Australia's squad for the women's Ashes.





Litchfield is the only new member to make the 15-woman squad for the series, with selectors retaining all players who won the Twenty-Twenty World Cup.





The 19-year-old's call-cup comes after a stellar summer season, where she made 154 runs and was dismissed only once in her first three One Day International matches against Pakistan.



