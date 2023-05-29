SBS News in Easy English 29 May 2023

Australia will provide an extra 29 million dollars to help fight famine in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.





The money will be given from the federal government's Humanitarian Emergency Fund to partner organisations.





Of this 29 million dollars, there will be 15 million dollars for drought-affected areas in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia as well as four million dollars for Yemen and ten million dollars for Lebanon and Jordan.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says war and climate change are creating high levels of humanitarian need.





Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie says the federal government is not proving good solutions for Australia's housing crisis.





Analysis by the A-N-Z Bank and property data firm CoreLogic has revealed the portion of people's income that goes to rent has reached its highest level since 2014.





Their report has found a household in Australia on the median income would need to pay 30.8 percent of its income in rent.





The report also finds that the gap in housing affordability is getting wider, with poorer households impacted harder by higher rents.





Ms Lambie has told the Nine Network the government will not be able to build enough new houses in time to ease the housing crisis.





She also says the government's plans to expand immigration again are not helping matters.





"We're not going to be able to build them fast enough, even with all the ones that are planned under Labor in the next five years. We're just not keeping up. And then... you're talking about immigration coming back in, and opening the borders fully again, and that flowing again."





Reccep Tayyip Erdogan has won re-election for another five years as president of Turkiye, extending his run as the the nation's longest running leader since Ataturk.





Mr Erdogan, who has been president since 2014 has won 52.1 per cent of the vote in the runoff election.





Whilst Mr Erdogan's term in power has strengthened Turkiye's position as a regional military power, critics say his policies are increasingly authoritarian.





Artist John Olsen is being remembered as a man of talent and charisma at a state memorial service in Sydney.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New South Wales premier Chris Minns, and artists Ken Done and Ben Quilty are amongst those attending.





The Sydney Art Quartet has played some of Mr Olsen's favourite pieces of music at the service.





A winner of the Archibald, Sulman, and Wynne art prizes, Mr Olsen died in April, aged 95, after a career that spanned nearly seventy years.





In tennis, Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis has achieved a surprise victory at the French Open.





The Australian only qualified for the tournament as a wild card, but has eliminated the 25th seeded player, Britain's Dan Evans, in the first round.





He won in straight sets...6-4. 6-4, 6-4.





It's his first win at the French Open in eight years.





There's been controversy in the women's singles.





The number two ranked player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, has beaten Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the first round.





Kostyuk continued her policy of not shaking hands after the match with players from Russia or Belarus due to the war in Ukraine and the crowd booed her for this.





Sabalenka says she was confused at first, thinking the crowd was booing her, rather than Kostyuk.





"Yeah, I couldn't understand what was going on. Because, I mean, we all know Ukrainian girls will not shake hands with us, so it's kind of not asurprise for us, but probably for the public today it was a surpris. They saw it as disrespect to me as a player, so that's why it was booing to her."



