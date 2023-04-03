SBS News in Easy English 3 April 2023

Land rights pioneer Yunupingu is being remembered by his people as "a giant of the nation" as they mourn his death in northeast Arnhem Land.



Yunupingu, died peacefully at his home in northeast Arnhem Land this morning.





Yunupingu was born on 30 June, 1948, in Gunyangara, on the northern tip of the Gulf of Carpentaria in the Northern Territory.





Yunupingu's contribution to public life spanned seven decades advocating for his people.





He was Australian of the Year in 1978 and helped to create the annual Garma Festival, a celebration of culture that attracts prime ministers, industry leaders and ordinary Australians alike.





Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says a great sadness has settled across Australia.





"It is hard to put into words what this loss means for this country. It is hard to imagine the next Garma festival without Mr Yunupingu. It is hard to imagine going forward for many people, but his legacy, his inspiration will live on."





The U-S based aerospace company Lockheed Martin has won a multi-billion dollar contract to build Australia's new satellite communication system.





The system could cost up to $4 billion and will be used to combat new threats in space.





It will include new communications satellites, new ground stations as well as two operations centres and a communications management system.





The Department of Defence will now work with Lockheed to fine tune the tender details.





New South Wales public secondary school students will be banned from using mobile phones at school from Term 4 2023, as the Minns Government delivers on an election commitment to improve students' learning and social development.





This move will bring high schools in line with public primary schools and schools in other states and territories.





Premier Chris Minns says the ban will affect hundreds of thousands of students.





"This will affect over 400 schools across the state, upwards of 320,000 students will be caught up in this ban. ... I don't want to see New South Wales kids fall further behind in educational attainment as a result of having a constantly pinging mobile phone device sitting on their lap or tweeting in their ear while they should be undertaking learning in the classroom."





Former US president Donald Trump's lawyers are moving to dismiss charges against him as he prepares to make a return to office at the 2024 presidential elections.





It's understood Mr Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.





Mr Trump says he 'has never had so much support and love as he does now'.





"No president in the history of our country has been subjected to such vicious and disgusting attacks. But they only attack me because I fight for you. It's very simple. They can't buy me, and they can't control me, and that scares them beyond belief. Your contribution today will show the left that nothing can destroy the greatest political movement in history. This is the greatest movement in political history. There's never been anything like it."





Cricket Australia has announced a multi-million dollar cash splash for the women's game and the Big Bash League.





The organisation has agreed with union bosses to a $634 million five-year deal, which includes a pay increase of almost 66 per cent for female cricketers.



