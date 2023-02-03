SBS News in Easy English 3 February

A National Cabinet meeting has finished after two hours.





The Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers signed a statement showing their support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said the major priority for 2023 across federal and states will be healthcare reform.





He also wants more grassroots work must be done to achieve Closing the Gap targets for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.





He also says leaders agreed to launch a National Firearms Register later this year.





"It's clear that we need to do better in cooperation between jurisdictions when it comes to firearms. That was part of the issue identified in Queensland. We agreed we would report back in the middle of the year on options to implement a national firearms register. It's agreed that would be a necessary measure."





Australia is to unveil its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS security agreement between Canberra, London and Washington in March.





Defence Minister Richard Marles says he is in final negotiations of the plan after holding talks with Britain's defence minister and Prime Minister





Mr Marles says the deal would change the nation's international standing.





"This is a huge moment in our country's history. This will change Australia's international personality. it will dramatically build our capability and with that it will build our sovereignty. The significance of Britain and America working together to help us have that technology is one which is in international terms also highly significant."





The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have increased interest rates.





The ECB raised rates by half a percentage point, while the Bank of England did the same.





Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde say more increases are expected this year.





Lagarde: “Now you will say 'Yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?' No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done."





Bailey: "We have done a lot on rates already. The full effect of that is still to come through, but it is too soon to declare victory just yet."







An Italian fugitive on the run for 16 years has been found in France posing as a pizza chef.





Edgardo Greco, a convicted mafia killer, has been wanted for two murders and an attempted murder during a mafia war in the early 1990s.





He fled Italy after receiving a life sentence in 2006 and moved to in France, where he became a pizza chef under the alias, Paolo Dimitrio.





After appearing in a newspaper feature for the restaurant, a joint operation between Italian military police, French authorities and Interpol was able to identify the fugitive and arrest him yesterday.





South Australia has launched a bid to get the rights to host the cricket New Year's Test match from Sydney.





This year, the New Year's Test at the S-C-G against South Africa was washed out due to rain.





South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas says he supports the bid to move the test away from its traditional host the Sydney Cricket ground to Adelaide Oval.





